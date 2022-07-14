Boise State position breakdown: Safeties

The Idaho Press is doing a breakdown of each Boise State position group ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is the Broncos‘ safeties.

The strength of Boise State’s defense is its safeties. It’s hard to even argue.

Last season, the Broncos gave up a Mountain West best 19 points a game and BSU allowed 207 yards through the air per game (3rd in the MW) while picking off 13 passes (4th in the MW).

Led by JL Skinner and Tyreque Jones, the Broncos’ back end has a chance to be even better in 2022.

“I’m very fortunate that I’ve got two guys coming back that are extremely good football players when it comes to the safety position,” said safeties coach Kane Ioane. “(They’re) two of the best in the entire conference, if not the whole West Coast.”

They are — and here’s a look at Ioane’s full group:

JL SKINNER // Sr. // 6-4, 220 lbs

The leader of Boise State’s secondary, some thought Skinner was going to forego his senior season to enter the draft. Instead, he’s back in Boise for year four, saying a repeat of 2019’s Mountain West Championship on The Blue is his ultimate goal.

“I just didn’t think it was time for me to leave yet,” Skinner said. “I really want to elevate my game to another level because I feel like I can do that.”

Skinner’s return boosts expectations for a Boise State defense that now could be one of the best in school history.

Last season, Skinner led the Broncos with 92 tackles, adding two interceptions, three fumble recoveries and seven tackles for loss. If Skinner can merely replicate what he did last year, Boise State is going to be in a great spot.

“He is a competitor in every facet,” Ioane said. “When he gets out there, whether it’s spring ball against our offense, whether it’s in the fall against whatever opponent we’re facing, you know that JL is going to do his job to make sure we get the win.”

TYREQUE JONES // 6th yr. // 6-2, 205 lbs

The ying to Skinner’s yang, Jones can sometimes get overlooked playing alongside a 6-4, 220-pound NFL prospect but he’s phenomenal in his own right.

A 6th-year safety from Southern California, Jones started all 12 games last season, racking up 52 tackles, a pair of interceptions, a team-high half-dozen pass breakups and even returned a block punt for a touchdown against New Mexico.

Because he is so experienced, it ensures that opposing quarterbacks can’t just throw to the side opposite Skinner.

“I basically know him like a book. I can tell what he’s thinking at any moment,” Skinner said of Jones. “I can just look at him and he looks at me and we don’t even have to say anything. It’s just great having someone like that. He’s a very smart, very intelligent football player. It just makes my job easier.”

SEYI OLADIPO // So. // 5-11, 195 lbs

The favorite to replace Kekaula Kaniho, Oladipo mightily impressed coaches the way he assumed such a complex position as just a true sophomore.

“Talk about finding the best guys to get on the field,” said defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson. “He has the potential to be a really good player for us.”

He is a versatile 5-11, 195 pounds with the ability to cover receivers in space or shoot through a gap like a torpedo. Oladipo is a jovial underclassmen, equipped with an infectious smile and a childlike appreciation for football that is tough to find.

What helps is the mentors guiding him to a starting spot. He spoke of Kaniho’s influence on him as well as the way both Skinner and Jones have shown him how to prepare at the college level.

It’s all setting up well for Oladipo, who might just be the next fan favorite on the BSU defense.

“He’s got more and more confidence coming off a season where he did get a lot of reps,” Ioane said, “and he did get some opportunities to jump in there when his number was called — and had production.”

RODNEY ROBINSON // R-So. // 5-8, 180 lbs

As just a redshirt freshman last season, Robinson appeared in 11 games at safety, tallying 19 tackles and a pass breakup.

He’s a bit undersized at 5-8 but has great instincts and knows how to finish tackles.

ZION WASHINGTON // R-Fr. // 6-2, 205 lbs

He only played three games during his redshirt season last year, but Washington — a former three-star safety out of Texas — has drawn a lot of hype after a full spring campaign.

“Another young guy who is another guy we feel like,” Ioane said of Washington. “(He) has the physical capabilities and the mental capacity to handle that position as well.”