ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise State position breakdown: Safeties

By By JORDAN KAYE
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpvlY_0ggC6hZR00

The Idaho Press is doing a breakdown of each Boise State position group ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is the Broncos‘ safeties.

The strength of Boise State’s defense is its safeties. It’s hard to even argue.

Last season, the Broncos gave up a Mountain West best 19 points a game and BSU allowed 207 yards through the air per game (3rd in the MW) while picking off 13 passes (4th in the MW).

Led by JL Skinner and Tyreque Jones, the Broncos’ back end has a chance to be even better in 2022.

“I’m very fortunate that I’ve got two guys coming back that are extremely good football players when it comes to the safety position,” said safeties coach Kane Ioane. “(They’re) two of the best in the entire conference, if not the whole West Coast.”

They are — and here’s a look at Ioane’s full group:

JL SKINNER // Sr. // 6-4, 220 lbs

The leader of Boise State’s secondary, some thought Skinner was going to forego his senior season to enter the draft. Instead, he’s back in Boise for year four, saying a repeat of 2019’s Mountain West Championship on The Blue is his ultimate goal.

“I just didn’t think it was time for me to leave yet,” Skinner said. “I really want to elevate my game to another level because I feel like I can do that.”

Skinner’s return boosts expectations for a Boise State defense that now could be one of the best in school history.

Last season, Skinner led the Broncos with 92 tackles, adding two interceptions, three fumble recoveries and seven tackles for loss. If Skinner can merely replicate what he did last year, Boise State is going to be in a great spot.

“He is a competitor in every facet,” Ioane said. “When he gets out there, whether it’s spring ball against our offense, whether it’s in the fall against whatever opponent we’re facing, you know that JL is going to do his job to make sure we get the win.”

TYREQUE JONES // 6th yr. // 6-2, 205 lbs

The ying to Skinner’s yang, Jones can sometimes get overlooked playing alongside a 6-4, 220-pound NFL prospect but he’s phenomenal in his own right.

A 6th-year safety from Southern California, Jones started all 12 games last season, racking up 52 tackles, a pair of interceptions, a team-high half-dozen pass breakups and even returned a block punt for a touchdown against New Mexico.

Because he is so experienced, it ensures that opposing quarterbacks can’t just throw to the side opposite Skinner.

“I basically know him like a book. I can tell what he’s thinking at any moment,” Skinner said of Jones. “I can just look at him and he looks at me and we don’t even have to say anything. It’s just great having someone like that. He’s a very smart, very intelligent football player. It just makes my job easier.”

SEYI OLADIPO // So. // 5-11, 195 lbs

The favorite to replace Kekaula Kaniho, Oladipo mightily impressed coaches the way he assumed such a complex position as just a true sophomore.

“Talk about finding the best guys to get on the field,” said defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson. “He has the potential to be a really good player for us.”

He is a versatile 5-11, 195 pounds with the ability to cover receivers in space or shoot through a gap like a torpedo. Oladipo is a jovial underclassmen, equipped with an infectious smile and a childlike appreciation for football that is tough to find.

What helps is the mentors guiding him to a starting spot. He spoke of Kaniho’s influence on him as well as the way both Skinner and Jones have shown him how to prepare at the college level.

It’s all setting up well for Oladipo, who might just be the next fan favorite on the BSU defense.

“He’s got more and more confidence coming off a season where he did get a lot of reps,” Ioane said, “and he did get some opportunities to jump in there when his number was called — and had production.”

RODNEY ROBINSON // R-So. // 5-8, 180 lbs

As just a redshirt freshman last season, Robinson appeared in 11 games at safety, tallying 19 tackles and a pass breakup.

He’s a bit undersized at 5-8 but has great instincts and knows how to finish tackles.

ZION WASHINGTON // R-Fr. // 6-2, 205 lbs

He only played three games during his redshirt season last year, but Washington — a former three-star safety out of Texas — has drawn a lot of hype after a full spring campaign.

“Another young guy who is another guy we feel like,” Ioane said of Washington. “(He) has the physical capabilities and the mental capacity to handle that position as well.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

Boise State Fans Panic Over Quarterback Concerns

Let's admit it--Boise State didn't have a great football season and now, there's a chance for the Broncos to redeem themselves with a new season coming up quick. This will be Andy Avalos' second season leading the team and with one of the easiest schedules in the nation, many hope Boise State can chalk up enough wins to get back into a national conversation.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Desperate Boise Home Sellers Leading the Nation in Price Cuts

According to a new report, the nation's most overvalued home market for the past two years is leading the country in home price reductions. Over the past several years, the Boise housing market has received national attention from television networks, national newspapers, digital publications, and other outlets covering the unprecedented rise in home prices.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Who Has The Best Fry Sauce In Idaho?

I've got a buddy coming up to Idaho from my home state of Texas in a few weeks and like most visitors or newcomers, the first thing he asked was: "What should I try first?" Before coming to Idaho, I had no idea such a treasure existed and I definitely did not know how huge fry sauce is here in the Treasure Valley. There are many stories about where fry stories come from but according to AtlasObscura.com, fry sauce was invented by none other than Arctic Circle founder, Don Carlos Edwards.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
107.9 LITE FM

One of America’s Best Outdoor Restaurants is Tucked Away in Downtown Boise

Everyone jokes that Idaho has 12 seasons. We’d like to argue there should be a 13th added to the count. You know the meme we’re talking about right? The one that includes “Second Winter,” “Spring of Deception” and “Hell’s Front Porch” (which by the way, is where we’re at right now.) It always makes us giggle, because there’s some truth to its silliness. The season we’re proposing isn’t silly. It’s legitimate. Patio season. It’s a real thing in Downtown Boise!
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Football Players#American Football#College Football#The Idaho Press#Boise State#Bsu#Mw
kidotalkradio.com

We Can All Agree Boise Is Not Supposed To Be In Mountain Time, Right?

If you're like me, you're probably getting ready for bed at 9pm and looking out the window and you see that it's still totally light outside. Shouldn't it be dark? Or, if not totally dark, at least a little darker than this? In June, there are nights where it's even as late as 10pm and it looks like 8pm. What's going on?
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Reporter Facing National Backlash Over Controversial Tweet

A Boise television reporter/news host is under heavy criticism for his tweet involving a 69-year-old grandmother who is a breast cancer survivor. KTVB's Brian Holmes tweeted his take on Pam Hemphill, who is currently serving sixty days in federal prison for covering the January 6th storming of the capitol dome in Washington DC.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
107.9 LITE FM

Inflation Relief Checks Are On The Way to Idaho

The cost of living seems to be rising every day and it’s anyone’s guess as to when things will level out. Finding a place to live is as expensive as ever, gas prices are out of control, and the cost of groceries continues to rise amidst the random shortages.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Blacks Fire south of Boise Airport impacts over 1,900 acres

BOISE, Idaho — Multiple Treasure Valley agencies assisted in containing a fire south of the Boise Airport near the Black's Creek Public Shooting Range Friday at midnight. In a post on Twitter, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho said it responded with four overhead units, five fire engines, a dozer, a water tender, air attack, four Single Engine Airtankers (SEATs) and investigation.
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Southern Idaho Angler Lands New Catch-and-Release State Record Flathead Catfish, Breaking His Own Record

OWYHEE COUNTY - Jared Holt, of Homedale, Idaho just keeps reupping himself. On July 9, Jared was fishing on the Snake River in Owyhee County when he landed a new state catch-and-release record flathead catfish. The behemoth 43 inch long fish was just an inch longer than the previous record, which was set back in 2020 by none other than Holt himself.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Under new Idaho Power plan, power shutoffs possible in several areas including Pocatello to prevent wildfires

BOISE — This summer, Idaho Power has a new program to protect people in its service area from wildfire. The company identified the parts of its service area most vulnerable to wildfire, said Jon Axtman, engineering and reliability senior manager with the company. Those nine areas could be subject to having their power turned off during extreme weather as part of the company’s new Public Safety Power Shutoff program. The...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy