LEE COUNTY - A proposed $280,000 settlement with CenturyLink will be in front of the Lee County Supervisors on Monday. The agreement is being proposed as a settlement to litigation that CenturyLink initiated in 2020 after the communications company satisfied a judgment against it related to a construction project to expand and repave a road to and around the Iowa Fertilizer Plant in Lee County.

