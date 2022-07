(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The Utah Office of the State Auditor has found issues with the state's internal control of money received from the federal government. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state spent eight-point-six-billion-dollars from the federal government, representing 28-point-nine-percent of the total money spent. State Auditor John Dougall says he is "deeply troubled by the massive amount of money the federal government has spent" and says he hopes the state "continues to work to be fiscally prudent."

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO