Sunday is going to be a hot, muggy day. Look for high temperatures across Minnesota mainly from the mid 80s in the northeast and southeast corners to the mid 90s in the northwest. The North Shore will be its frequently lake-cooled self. The Twin Cities should warm to near 90 with just a light southwest breeze. Dew points will be well into the 60s again.

