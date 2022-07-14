Hissyfit is Now Open!

Your browser does not support the audio element. As inflation has increased the cost of gas and groceries across the nation, there is one Oregon industry that is actually seeing a decline in cost for consumers: cannabis. As the Portland Business Journal reports, the median price for usable cannabis is down 19% from last year. But this decrease in price does not mean stores are selling more. Jessica Clements is the owner of Gud Gardens. Ben Nastoff is a general manager with Virtue Supply Company. They join us to share what is happening in the industry and what it may look like in the future.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO