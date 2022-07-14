ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Love is Blind’ contestant sues Netflix, producers alleging low pay, ‘inhumane work conditions’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCVoe_0ggBVr0m00

( WXIN ) — A former contestant of the second season of Netflix’s “Love is Blind” is suing Netflix and the show’s producers, according to a report by Variety .

The lawsuit was filed by Jeremy Hartwell who is alleging that “Love is Blind” producers consistently gave the cast alcohol but deprived them of food and water, all while allegedly paying rates lower than Los Angeles’ minimum wage.

Hartwell, a director at a mortgage company in Chicago, claims he “spent several days recovering from the effects of sleep deprivation, lack of access to food and water and copious amounts of alcohol that he was provided,” according to Variety.

Police investigate if Ivana Trump fell down stairs; death believed to be accidental

According to the lawsuit, contestants should have been classified under California law as employees rather than independent contractors due to producers controlling the timing, manner, and means of their work.

According to Variety, producers paid a flat rate of $1,000 per week. Contestants allegedly were working up to 20 hours per day, seven days a week. If you do the math, that comes to as little as $7.14 per hour. The minimum wage in Los Angeles County is at least $15 per hour.

Variety reports that producers of the show “intentionally underpaid the cast members, deprived them of food, water and sleep, plied them with booze and cut off their access to personal contacts and most of the outside world,” said attorney Chantal Payton of Payton Employment Law, the firm representing Hartwell.

“This made cast members hungry for social connections and altered their emotions and decision-making.”

The suit seeks class-action status on behalf of all participants in the show and other non-scripted productions created by the defendants over the past four years. The suit also claims that the show’s contract required the contestants to agree that if they left before shooting was over, they would need to pay $50,000 in “liquidated damages.”

Children seen playing, dancing near high-speed train

Variety reports that the suit alleges that the cast members “‘either have a genuine fear of retaliation and harm to their reputation for any resistance to the orders of those holding the purse strings or they aren’t aware of their rights’.”

Hartwell’s lawsuit is seeking unpaid wages in addition to financial compensation for missed meals and rest periods, plus monetary damages for unfair business practices and civil penalties for labor code violations.

Hartwell’s suit was filed in the Superior Court of California June 29. An initial status conference is set for September 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

I-Team: Woman shot on RTA bus

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a woman was shot and critically wounded while riding on an RTA bus. RTA confirms it happened June 30 on the #1 St. Clair route. A spokesperson for RTA says a female passenger was shot by a male passenger after...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivana Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inhumane#Variety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

3 women shot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after three women were shot on Kempton Avenue Thursday night. Police responded to the 10100 block shortly after 10 p.m. Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team, that a 44-year-old female was shot in the stomach, a 40-year-old female...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Netflix
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy