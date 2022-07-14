ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Politics Podcast: How Democrats Flipped Georgia in 2020

By FiveThirtyEight
FiveThirtyEight
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 2020 election cycle, Georgia found itself at the center of the American political universe. Georgians handed control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats in a pair of dramatic runoffs and voted for a Democrat for president for the first time in 28 years. But just a few years before,...

fivethirtyeight.com

Comments / 2

Will Maddox
2d ago

They flipped Georgia the same as many other states, stuffing the drop boxes with illegal votes.

Reply
5
Related
Albany Herald

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on campaign ads: I'll fight you, but I won't lie

ALBANY — Democrat Stacey Abrams likens Gov. Brian Kemp, her Republican opponent in the Georgia gubernatorial race, to a slick used car salesman. “He’ll show you a nice, shiny vehicle with a polished grill and new tires,” Abrams said during a conversation with The Albany Herald Friday on a campaign swing through southwest Georgia. “But he’s just hoping no one will look under the hood. See, it’s the engine that matters most. And Brian Kemp’s not telling the people of Georgia the whole story. He’s not talking about the engine.”
ALBANY, GA
FiveThirtyEight

Will Democrats Win In Georgia In 2022?

In the 2020 election cycle, Georgia found itself at the center of the American political universe. Georgians handed control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats in a pair of dramatic runoffs and voted for a Democrat for president for the first time in 28 years. In his new book, “Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power,” Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution dives into why a large Democratic coalition showed up at the polls. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke chats with Bluestein about how Georgia politics are evolving in the midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF GWINNETT COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO: 22-AD-00029-5

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF GWINNETT COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO: 22-AD-00029-5 In RE: for Adoption of: Kaden Jamal Elder, a minor child NOTICE OF PUBLICATION To: Corey Sanchez Walker The Petition for the adoption of a minor child was filed in this Court on February 18, 2022, by the Petitioner, alleging that the current whereabouts of the biological father are unknown and asking the Court to terminate the parental rights and obligations of the father with respect to the minor child. You are hereby commanded to and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Tiffany R. Lunn-White, Petitioner's Attorney, whose address is 110 Habersham Drive, Suite 106, Fayetteville, GA 30214, within thirty (30) days from the date of this publication your objections or response to the Petitioner's Petition for the adoption of minor child. This the 6th day of May 2022. Respectfully Submitted, LUNN LAW LLC -s- Taffany R. Lunn-White, Esq. Georgia Bar No: 142367 110 Habersham Drive Suite 106 Fayetteville, GA 30214 901-76085 7/17 24 31 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
cbs3duluth.com

Georgia school system to allow employees to carry guns

Anyone in the U.S. will be able to pick up the phone, dial 988 and talk, text or chat with a trained mental health counselor. Musser Park is open for public use after new trail extension. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A groundbreaking was held Thursday for a Desert Storm...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Jon Ossoff
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Most Haunted Places in Georgia to Visit

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. With the state’s dark history during the Civil War, Trail of Tears, and the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, it’s no wonder that some of the most haunted places in Georgia include haunted hospitals, hotels, lakes, and more.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#American Politics#Election State#The U S Senate#Republican#Democratic#Espn
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia ranks among top 10 deadliest states for walkers: report

ATLANTA — A new report shows an alarming trend as it relates to pedestrians. More people are dying – walking. It's happening in Atlanta and across the country. The report from "Smart Growth America" now ranks Georgia in the top 10 deadliest states for walkers. The new data shows nearly 8,000 people were killed walking last year. That's the highest number of pedestrian deaths in the country in 40 years.
ATLANTA, GA
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Georgia

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Atlanta is the most supernatural city in Georgia. It clocked in at 181 total sightings,...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

LIST | First day of school for metro Atlanta and north Georgia districts

ATLANTA — The new school year is just around the corner, in some cases only a couple weeks away. Below, find a list of when metro Atlanta and north Georgia students return to the classroom. For a district-by-district alphabetical list, scroll further down:. July 29: Chattooga County Schools, Commerce...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Albany Herald

Georgia 4-H names state ambassadors for five key program areas

EATONTON — Georgia 4-H has chosen 62 high-school students for the Georgia 4-H Ambassador program to represent the organization in the program areas of healthy living, STEM, tech, wildlife and pollinators around the state. Representing 42 Georgia counties, ambassadors were selected through a competitive application process and attended a comprehensive training weekend in June at Rock Eagle 4-H Center.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Operation Slow Down to take effect in Georgia on July 18

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After an alarming increase in the number of cars speeding over 100 mph during the past two years in the southeast was released, authorities across the southeast will put Operation Slow Down into effect on July 18. More statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia mayor pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

ATLANTA – A former Georgia mayor will serve nearly five years in federal prison after stealing nearly $925,000 in COVID-19 relief funds that his city handed out. U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash sentenced Stonecrest ex-mayor Jason Lary to 57 months in federal prison and ordered him to pay nearly $120,000 in restitution.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy