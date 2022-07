Thomas Bulfer wasn’t a champion runner. He didn’t even join the cross country team at Madison High School until he was a junior. However, the MHS graduate was a runner the coach wanted on his team. His impact was so positive that even though Bulfer did not qualify for the state cross country meet, Coach Robert Cordts decided to take him to Rapid City with the runners who did qualify.

