Coeur D'alene, ID

Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey Baldwin Vacation In Idaho While He Recovers

By Music News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber continues to take it easy after being diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome. He and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber have been spending some quality time...

HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Community Policy