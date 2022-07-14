ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thailand: Dengue cases reported from all 77 provinces

Cover picture for the articleThe Thailand Bureau of Epidemiology reports 9473 total dengue cases ( 7390 dengue...

US News and World Report

Vietnam Tells Hospitals to Prepare as Dengue Fever Cases Surge

HANOI (Reuters) - Dengue fever cases in Vietnam so far this year have more than doubled compared to the same period in 2021, the health ministry said on Thursday, warning its hospitals to brace for more infections. Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease common in Southeast Asia that causes flu-like symptoms...
outbreaknewstoday.com

South Africa: Gauteng Province measles outbreak declared over

In a follow-up on the recent measles outbreak in Tshwane, Gauteng Province in South Africa, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports as of 11 July 2022, no new laboratory-confirmed measles cases were reported to be linked to the measles outbreak in Tshwane District. The number of measles cases...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Panama Ministry of Health reports 1,634 cases of dengue so far in 2022

On Friday, the Department of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported a total of 1,634 cases of dengue nationwide this year to date. The province of Bocas del Toro, with 359 cases, is the one that reports the highest number of cases, followed by Panama Metro 326; North Panama with 309; West Panama 198; San Miguelito 135 and Chiriqui 118.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Argentina reports measles case in child from Buenos Aires province

The Argentina Ministry of Health of the Nation confirmed a case of measles in the country. The case is a 2-year-old girl, resident in the district of Vicente López, in the province of Buenos Aires, who has maintained contact with a relative who recently returned from a trip to Europe and Africa.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines: Zamboanga City dengue total nears 3,000 cases

Mayor John Dalipe is urging residents to fully support the City’s campaign against dengue, as Zamboanga City remains in the outbreak mode with cases totalling 2,971 as of July 9. Dengue death toll remains at 20 since January 1 this year. Dalipe said with the onset of rainy season,...
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
Daily Mail

The US and Australia hit back at China as Anthony Albanese prepares to fly to Fiji after Beijing caused uproar ahead of the Pacific Islands Forum

Spurred on by Chinese interest in the region, the United States will boost funding and establish two new embassies in the Pacific as it grows its footprint in the blue continent. On Wednesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris will virtually address Pacific Islands Forum members and announce new postings in...
The Associated Press

Macao extends lockdown to curb biggest COVID-19 outbreak

HONG KONG (AP) — The Chinese gambling enclave of Macao on Saturday extended its lockdown by five days as it grapples with the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in over two years. Authorities said that industries and commercial companies will remain closed until July 23. The lockdown, which began July 11, had initially been set to expire Sunday. As part of the lockdown, authorities have suspended dine-in services and ordered all residents to avoid leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary. Those who need to go out must wear KN95 masks or similar. The city, which has a population of 680,000, recorded 31 infections on Friday. Since its latest outbreak that began June 18, the city has reported some 1,700 infections.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Plague update in Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of Congo

On 04 April 2022, the Provincial Health Division (DPS) of the province of Ituri declared a resurgence of the Bubonic Plague epidemic in the health zone of Rethy, in the territory of Djugu. From 27 Mar 2022 to 26 Jun 2022, 91 days of the epidemic, the health zone of...
Daily Mail

Intense bio-security checks loom for Aussies returning from Bali as deadly disease spreads across Indonesia raising fears of an outbreak Down Under

Australians returning from Bali could soon be given footbaths in a bid to stop them from bringing the dangerous foot and mouth disease back to the country. Travellers could also be subjected to bag screening and ramped-up luggage checks at security checkpoints. Deputy premier Paul Toole and agriculture minister Dugald...
The Independent

Two billion Covid vaccine doses given in India, government says

India’s health ministry on Sunday said 2 billion Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the nation in 18 months.At least 55 million booster doses were among the 2 billion jabs administered in India, according to the government’s vaccine tracking site Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network.The announcement comes amid a spike in new Covid cases as the country recorded 20,528 infections in the past 24 hours – the highest since 20 February.The vaccination drive began on 16 January 2021 at a slow pace due to lack of production and apprehension among the public, but picked up speed in the latter...
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

July 15 (Reuters) - Around 25 million children around the world missed out on routine vaccinations last year that protect against life-threatening diseases, as the knock-on effects of the pandemic continue to disrupt health care globally. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Pakistan: North Waziristan reports 12th wild polio case of 2022

A 21-month-old boy has been paralyzed by wild polio in the 12th case in Pakistan this year. All children are from North Waziristan. The child had onset of paralysis on 18 June and belongs to Mir Ali (UC-2), the Pakistan National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad has confirmed.
TIME

Local Doctors are Now the Frontline for COVID-19 Response. It's Not Clear They're All Ready.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve as the virus mutates to more contagious forms. Despite the new wave and continuing federal effort to address COVID-19, the pandemic response is shifting to local levels. We also need to recognize that health care providers are and will be playing an increasingly important role in COVID-19 control and treatment, similar to how they manage illnesses like influenza.
Nature.com

Sri Lanka is in crisis — and so are its scientists

Immunologist Neelika Malavige’s study of a massive dengue-fever outbreak is being hampered by fuel shortages and power cuts. You have full access to this article via your institution. Sri Lanka is in a state of crisis. With the country in vast amounts of debt and inflation sky-high, the government...
