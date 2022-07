Guns, gas, and wildlife is a simple way to describe Idaho from outsiders. With the increase of population in Idaho cities such as Star, Idaho increasing by 89%. The younger generations that are moving are starting to pay attention and ask questions on these serious issues. Congressman Russ Fulcher answers important questions that are becoming relevant for the younger generations' future. Many questions that are concerning the younger generations include. Higher inflation, raising the age limit on purchasing an assault rifle, school officials such as teachers having the right to conceal carry on gun free zones, and comments on the Columbia Basin Initiative and how it wouldn’t help the salmon.

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO