“I’m a Yoga Teacher first and studio owner by coincidence,” says Natalie Stawsky. Owning AshlandYoga Center “just happened” for her. “I was living across from the hot yoga studio, and the owner asked me if I wanted to take it over, that was around 2015. Two years later, it happened again when the owners of Ashland Yoga Center were ready to let their studio go. That is how I ended up with Ashland Yoga Center in 2017.” Natalie has been expanding classes and workshops at the Center ever since then. She did ultimately chose to give up the Hot Yoga studio.

ASHLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO