Data: Holding calls, sack rate continue to drop in offense-led NFL

By Jared Mueller
 2 days ago
The NFL is a money-making machine and has focused on making sure that continues for years to come. Whether it is forrays into fantasy football, betting or making events out of things like the combine and draft, the league knows how to market and monetize almost everything it does.

For more than a decade one of the ways the NFL has worked to increase interest in the game is by increasing offensive production. Defense no longer wins championships in professional football. Rules have been instituted to free up receivers from physical play, especially over the middle, and quarterbacks are, mostly, protected like they are a glass sculpture in the pocket.

There have also been other subtle changes where the NFL seems to be emphasizing or deemphasizing things to the officials to push the game in a higher-scoring direction. According to some data, that includes less holding penalties which has correlated to a low sack rate:

That an offensive penalty has that big of an impact on the outcome of a drive is no surprise but interesting to see in writing.

For the Cleveland Browns, especially Myles Garrett, the lack of holding calls is not surprising. In many games, Garrett seems to be held around the neck or waist in clear view of an official. Garrett has voiced his frustrations in being treated like Shaquille O’Neal was in the NBA.

While it may frustrate fans, especially those of a team with great pass rushers, the league seems likely to continue to push for more offense. While the old axiom says ‘you can call holding on almost every play,’ the continued deemphasis could erode confidence in the league’s officials.

