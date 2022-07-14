ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Autumn at the Arboretum 2022

By Juliette Coulter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutumn at the Arboretum, one of the Southwest’s largest fall festivals, runs September 17 through October 31, 2022. The 17th annual Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale runs September 17-October 31, 2022 at the Dallas Arboretum. The fall...

Flotsam by Maria Haag

Maria Haag’s practice is focused on the sensation of life as a journey through a physical and spiritual maelstrom. This journey begins with suffering, seen as a sort of storm: a wrenching out of the common through a series of events, active or passive, which create a puncture in what is, to open space for what could be. The fragility of things and persons is what inspires my drawings –sweeping lines and crusted layers of paper, charcoal, paint and collage. Haag draw on my memories of growing up in the American Midwest, watching smoke curl up from burning fields, the green and brown swirling skies giving birth to tornadoes, and the ever-present wind carving away at the land and its inhabitants.
FORT WORTH, TX
artgroupsdfw.com

Plano Art Association 2022 125 Show

Plano Art Association’s Regional 125 Show Now on Exhibit at Eisemann Center in Richardson. The annual major regional art show of the Plano Art Association’s 125 Show 2022 is open to the public through Sunday, July 24. This exciting exhibit is of the work by outstanding artists living...
PLANO, TX
artgroupsdfw.com

Hot and Sweaty 2022 – Call for Entries AUG 6th

500X holds this uncurated open show every summer, and anything is fair game. Hot and Sweaty is a salon-style, non juried exhibition of works of any medium made by Texas Artists. If we have the space for it, we will hang it! Proceeds from Hot and Sweaty goes to continue exhibition opportunities and events that support local and emerging artists in the state of Texas.
DALLAS, TX
artgroupsdfw.com

WRR Radio Centennial Exhibition at Irving Arts Center

A new exhibition opens this Saturday in the Courtyard Gallery at Irving Arts Center. The WRR Radio Centennial Exhibition highlights the history of Dallas’ WRR, the first licensed radio station in Texas. Hours & Info. The galleries at Irving Arts Center are FREE to view, and open Tuesday-Saturday from...
IRVING, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
fox4news.com

NorthPark Center Santa Claus is retiring after 32 years

DALLAS - The jolly ol’ Saint Nick that has warmed the hearts and lives of families at NorthPark Center in Dallas is hanging up the reindeer reins for the last time. Doctor Carl Anderson has been the face of St. Nick for 32 years. He has even been inducted...
DALLAS, TX
11 Places To Celebrate National Ice Cream Day In Collin County

A frozen treat couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Plan an ice cream tour this weekend, visit old favorites or discover new places with our list. Get a beautiful bouquet of European gelato at Amorino, or maybe a gelato macaron, or a sorbet drink. You won’t run out of options.
First Look At Plano’s Upcoming Collin Creek Park

After Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked with Centurion American Development Group, the company leading the $1 billion redevelopment project, to set aside an area that was deemed underserved by the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. In a YouTube clip, Justin Sparks, a landscape architect...
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt

This Lovely Lake Park Estates Home Is Ready for Your Expert Touch

As some of our East Dallas-dwelling CandysDirt.com team will tell you, Lake Park Estates is one of those neighborhoods that used to be a well-kept secret. Tucked between Garland Road, E. Lake Highlands Drive, and just across the street from Buckner Blvd., people flocked to this popular enclave of midcentury homes when they discovered they could live near White Rock Lake and not pay $1 million-plus.
DALLAS, TX
Atlas Obscura

Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery

One of the sweetest diversions in the 200 miles between Dallas and Austin sits behind the gleaming yellow fan of a Shell Gas Station. In West, Texas, just past the gas pumps in a large, wood-paneled building, you’ll find Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery, purveyor of fresh Czech pastries—along with the coffee, travel pillows, and tamales that make it a Texas rest stop.
WEST, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Where to eat the best lasagna in Dallas: July is Lasagna Awareness Month

DALLAS (KDAF) — When eating food that’s as thick as an encyclopedia book, you know you’re in for not only a good time, but a nice food coma shortly afterward. Thankfully, July is celebrating one of the ultimate comfort and food-coma-forward foods known to man as it as Lasagna Awareness Month! “Lasagna is a special dish with layers of flavor. Speaking of layers, most lasagna bowls have three to four of them, but there really is no limit or rule to it, so add as many layers as you want,” NationalToday said.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dangerous Tree Threatens Dallas Homes

A solution for people who have been living in fear under a dangerous hollow tree in a Dallas neighborhood was set for Thursday after calls from NBC 5. For years, homeowner Stephanie Cole said she tried to find help for removing a big tree that got more and more hollow from what started as termite damage.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This Lush Preston Hollow Backyard Makes Me So Jealous

I don’t know Dr. Norma Melamed. She’s a neurologist. She sent me an email this morning. It read:. “With the sweltering temps in Dallas, I thought you might enjoy some pics of my little secret garden oasis that is surviving & still happy with a lot of attention & loving care, multiple outdoor ‘rooms’ each with their own ambience to enhance the senses and mood, every seasonal plant planted by me to create an artistic environment within the ‘frame’ of the yard perimeter fence. ENJOY!!”
DALLAS, TX
artgroupsdfw.com

Optical Bios by Elmira Bagherzadeh

Elmira Bagherzadeh’s work is about the personal struggle and desire for peace and unity, with a focus on the contrast between a chaotic state of mind and the tranquility sought through mindfulness and meditation practices. She explores these themes through a series of physical manifestations combining cultural referencing and psychology enhanced by animation, sculptural construction, and technology. Employing these components in illustrative ways, Bagherzadeh is pursuing contemporary engineering practices involving microprocessors, blacklight LEDs, invisible ink, and Arduinos along with the aesthetics of the visual arts to creatively convey cognitive behavioral patterns brought on by the changing dynamics of cultural and sociological adaptation of contemporary life experience.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pool Poisoning? Why Now Is a Good Time to Check Your Pool

With the heat wave, a lot more families are spending time at the pool. But along with the fun comes the danger, not just with drowning but pool poisoning. Local pool operators say it has been so hot lately, that it's actually affecting the chemical balance of pool water. "The...
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

AC efficiency and your garden hose

The other day I was in front of a customer’s home in Flower Mound. I looked up and it appeared to be snowing. It was cottonwood trees raining down their little cotton seeds. As an AC guy my first thought is, they are getting sucked right into every AC unit in this neighborhood, forming a thin blanket on the outdoor unit and dramatically reducing the unit’s ability to cool the home.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

