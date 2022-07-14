Autumn at the Arboretum 2022

Maria Haag’s practice is focused on the sensation of life as a journey through a physical and spiritual maelstrom. This journey begins with suffering, seen as a sort of storm: a wrenching out of the common through a series of events, active or passive, which create a puncture in what is, to open space for what could be. The fragility of things and persons is what inspires my drawings –sweeping lines and crusted layers of paper, charcoal, paint and collage. Haag draw on my memories of growing up in the American Midwest, watching smoke curl up from burning fields, the green and brown swirling skies giving birth to tornadoes, and the ever-present wind carving away at the land and its inhabitants.

