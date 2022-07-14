ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Lankinen signs one-year, $1.5 million contract with Predators

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoalie could back up Saros, was 8-15-6 with Blackhawks last season. Kevin Lankinen signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Thursday. The 27-year-old goalie was 8-15-6 with a 3.50 goals-against average and .891 save percentage in 32 games (29 starts) for the Chicago Blackhawks last...

Yardbarker

Oilers Inquired About Blockbuster Deal With Blackhawks

Until he’s ultimately no longer a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, there will be questions surrounding the status of Patrick Kane in Chicago. As that team tears down its roster and quickly descends into despair that is being a frequent lottery team, how players like Kane and Jonathan Toews react to so much losing will be a fascinating story to watch.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Predators Sign Kiefer Sherwood to One-Year Contract

Forward was Named to AHL's Second All-Star Team in 2021-22 After Finishing Fifth in League in Points. Nashville, Tenn. (July 14, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Kiefer Sherwood to a one-year, $750,000 contract. Sherwood, 27 (3/31/95),...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Norris signs eight-year, $63.6 million contract with Senators

Forward was restricted free agent, had NHL career highs in goals, assists, points last season. Josh Norris signed an eight-year, $63.6 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $7.95 million. The 23-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had NHL career...
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Lankinen signs with Nashville Predators

That marks two goalies out and two in for the Blackhawks in NHL free agency. Hawks goalie Kevin Lankinen signed a one-year deal with the Nashville Predators, according to the team. Lankinen spent the last two years up with the Hawks playing in 69 games, winning 25 of them. He...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Penguins Acquire Ty Smith and a 2023 Draft Pick for John Marino

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman John Marino, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Smith, 22, is signed through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $863,333.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Palat signs five-year, $30 million contract with Devils

Forward to get $6 million annually, won Stanley Cup with Lightning in 2020, 2021. Ondrej Palat signed a five-year, $30 million contract with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $6 million. The 31-year-old forward had 49 points (18 goals, 31 assists) in 77...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Sabres sign 2022 1st-round picks to entry-level deals

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forwards Matt Savoie, Noah Ostlund, and Jiri Kulich to three-year, entry-level contracts, the team announced Friday. Buffalo selected Savoie (ninth overall), Ostlund (16th), and Kulich (28th) last Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The three forwards are currently participating in their first development camp, though Savoie is not practicing due to an injury he sustained last month during the WHL playoffs.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Gaudreau signing win not only for Blue Jackets, but all of Columbus

You could tell at Gaudreau's introductory news conference at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, when general manager Jarmo Kekalainen called it an exciting day for the Blue Jackets and "a great day for the city of Columbus as well." You could tell by the questions as much as the answers. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Canadiens acquire Mike Matheson from the Penguins

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Saturday that defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. A 6-foot-2, 188-pound rearguard, Matheson amassed 11 goals and 20 assists in 74...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Avalanche Signs Brad Hunt

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Brad Hunt to a two-year contract through the 2023-24 season. Hunt, 33, appeared in 50 games for the Vancouver Canucks this past season, recording 17 points (3g/14a). Signed by the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent on July 6, 2013, Hunt has collected 76 points (22g54a) in 241 career NHL games with Edmonton, St. Louis, Nashville, Vegas, Minnesota and Vancouver. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound defenseman has also played in four career postseason contests, making his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut as a member of the Wild on Aug. 2, 2020 at Vancouver. Hunt set career highs in goals (8), points (19) and games played (59) during the 2019-20 campaign with Minnesota and ranked third among team defensemen with 10 power-play points.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Marino Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

Devils send Ty Smith and 2023 third-round draft pick to Pittsburgh. The New Jersey Devils today acquired defenseman John Marino via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Ty Smith and the club's third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Introducing Andrew Brunette | THREE THINGS

Meet the Devils new associate coach, Andrew Brunette in Three Things, presented by Geico. On Friday morning, the New Jersey Devils announced the hiring of Andrew Brunette to join Lindy Ruff's coaching staff as an associate coach. Brunette joins the Devils with an extensive resume from both his playing days and after his retirement. Brunette, who is often referred to by his nickname Bruno, is beloved by his former teammates and opponents alike, with former NHLer and current ESPN analyst Ray Ferraro telling The Athletic:
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Minnesota Wild Announce Date and Match-Ups For Hockey Day MN 2023

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Bally Sports North, in conjunction with the National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Hockey and the White Bear Local Organizing Committee, announced the date and schedule for the 17th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM), presented by UnitedHealthcare, today at Marketfest in downtown White Bear Lake. Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township will serve as the venue for the 17th annual statewide hockey celebration on Saturday, January 28.
NHL
NHL

Checking in with: Jack Peart

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Jack Peart didn't have any Minnesota Wild jerseys that donned the name of his favorite player. Growing up in Grand Rapids, the 2021 Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner joked that he instead simply had "some nice cheap jerseys" to rep his favorite hometown NHL team. But Peart...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Canucks won't feel pressure to deal Miller until 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

Would 'have to get the best return we can' if they can't re-sign forward, Vancouver president says. The Vancouver Canucks won't feel pressure to trade forward J.T. Miller until the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline approaches, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said Friday. Speaking on "Donnie & Dhali -- The...
NHL
NHL

Marner, Maple Leafs bracing for more competition in Atlantic

TORONTO -- Mitchell Marner is expecting the Atlantic Division, already one of the toughest in the NHL, to be a lot more competitive this season. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward said recent moves by rival teams have closed the disparity gap from the 2021-22 season. The top four teams finished with at least 107 points; the bottom four had 75 or fewer.
NHL
NHL

Marino traded to Devils by Penguins for Smith

Third-round pick in 2023 Draft also goes to Pittsburgh for 25-year-old defenseman. John Marino was traded to the New Jersey Devils by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday for Ty Smith and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 25-year-old defenseman had 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Coyotes Sign Dea to Two-Year Contract

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Jean-Sebastien Dea to a two-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound Dea played the 2021-22 season with the AHL's Laval Rocket where he...
NHL

