Linda Joyce "Cookie" Hipp - Greenwood

Sherry Parker Wilson, age 75, of Laurens and wife of Charles Marion Wilson, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital surrounded by family. Sherry was born in Little Rock, AR to the late Frank S. and Vonnie Huff Parker. During her childhood years the Parker family moved to Athens, GA where Sherry graduated from Athens High School in 1964. She was a member of the dance flag team and an All-State basketball player inducted into the Athens Area Hall of Fame. After graduating from Anderson College, she transferred to The University of Georgia where she earned her BS and Master’s degrees. Sherry enjoyed a rewarding career teaching more than 30 years in several area schools, with the majority spent at Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) in Laurens, SC. She taught keyboarding, business law, and accounting and was the 1996 LDHS Teacher of the Year. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and involved as a member of The Women of the Church. She also served on several Session Committees and participated in other volunteer activities. Sherry most enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the lake and beach and loved reading, dancing, riding horses, water skiing, traveling, and following the Georgia Bulldogs football team.

LAURENS, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO