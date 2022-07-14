ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

Linda Joyce "Cookie" Hipp - Greenwood

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Joyce “Cookie” Hipp, age 81, of 116 Orchard Park Drive and widow of Henry Arthur Hipp, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home. She was born in LaGrange, Georgia and was a daughter of the late Rufus...

Sherry Parker Wilson - Laurens

Sherry Parker Wilson, age 75, of Laurens and wife of Charles Marion Wilson, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital surrounded by family. Sherry was born in Little Rock, AR to the late Frank S. and Vonnie Huff Parker. During her childhood years the Parker family moved to Athens, GA where Sherry graduated from Athens High School in 1964. She was a member of the dance flag team and an All-State basketball player inducted into the Athens Area Hall of Fame. After graduating from Anderson College, she transferred to The University of Georgia where she earned her BS and Master’s degrees. Sherry enjoyed a rewarding career teaching more than 30 years in several area schools, with the majority spent at Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) in Laurens, SC. She taught keyboarding, business law, and accounting and was the 1996 LDHS Teacher of the Year. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and involved as a member of The Women of the Church. She also served on several Session Committees and participated in other volunteer activities. Sherry most enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the lake and beach and loved reading, dancing, riding horses, water skiing, traveling, and following the Georgia Bulldogs football team.
LAURENS, SC
Joyce Ann Owens Hipp - Laurens

Joyce Ann Owens Hipp, age 78, formerly of Lakeview Drive, and widow of Charles Melvin Hipp, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born in Laurens County and was a daughter of the late Wilmont “Bill” and Lunie Hughes Owens. A homemaker, Joyce was a member of Second Baptist Church.
LAURENS, SC
Driver dies after crash in Laurens County

One person is dead after a single vehicle collision on US 25 at Hwy. 252, approximately 2 miles north of Ware Shoals, on Saturday night around 7:35pm. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the victim was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup north on US 25 by the exit ramp at Hwy 252. The driver ran off the right side of the road, up an embankment and into trees, said Miller.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Arrest Report for July 17

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Robin Perry – Clinton. -Driving under the influence, less than .10.
LAURENS, SC
SCHP: 58-year-old man dies in crash on I-26

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-26 westbound around 9:45pm on Friday night, according to Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. The incident occurred at mile marker 47, approximately five miles west of Clinton. The victim was driving a 2015 Chevrolet pickup. According to Ridgeway, the victim ran off the...
CLINTON, SC
Laurens District High School announces schedule pick up dates

Laurens District 55 High School has announced several important updates with regard to the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Schedule pick up for students will take place July 26 and July 27 in Commons. Students will pick up schedules in the front lobby (follow signage) and then proceed to stations in Commons including but not limited to parking tags, IDs, chromebooks/laptops, fee payments (cash only), and material return.
LAURENS, SC
Comments / 0

