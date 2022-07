Wylie (WBAP/KLIF) – The North Texas Municipal Water District reports one of its four water treatment plants unexpectedly shut down Saturday night, and needs critical maintenance before it can be brought back on-line. While that work is underway the District is asking the residents of Collin, Rockwall, and Kaufman counties, as well as the north Dallas County residents it serves, to conserve as much water as possible, especially outdoors. The Water District says there is no problem with the quality of the water in its taps, it’s a matter of restricted quantity. There just isn’t enough in the system right now to meet all the usual summer water demands.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO