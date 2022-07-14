ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Letter: In considering restaurant sustainability, focus on recycling

By Citizen
sgfcitizen.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRe: your recent article on restaurant sustainability, I didn’t understand why you...

sgfcitizen.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Dead solar panels are about to become a lot more valuable

In the coming years, recyclers will hopefully be able to mine billions of dollars worth of materials from discarded solar panels, according to a new analysis published this week. That should ease bottlenecks in the supply chain for solar panels while also making the panels themselves more sustainable. Right now,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainability#Limited Resources#Food Drink
The Independent

LOCALIZE IT: Ideas for local coverage of food banks

Long lines are forming again outside U.S. food banks as working people increasingly turn to charity to feed their families with inflation at a 40-year high. Many are seeking food handouts for the first time as skyrocketing grocery and gas prices make it hard to afford meals after taking care of rent, utilities and health care.
CHARITIES
pymnts

Wanted: Supply Chain and Logistics Savants to Help Close Deals

Businesses increasingly see delivery preferences, speed of delivery, cost of delivery and inbound supply chain as competitive advantages. As a result, the role of logistics and the supply chain is fundamentally different from what it was five years ago. “It used to be looked at as a cost function; it...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Pod Foods Debuts Emerging Brand-Focused Finance Tool; Dairy Industry Data Speeds Movement of Perishable Items

Today in B2B payments, Clair and Criterion partner to offer on-demand pay, while TurnKey Lender names a new board chairman and raises $10 million. Plus, Zuora and BNP Paribas partner on usage-based equipment services. Clair, a digital banking platform, has partnered with human capital management (HCM) software company Criterion to...
SOFTWARE
Popular Science

The surprising link between lively music and sustainable shopping

In recent years, consumers have considered sustainability a significant purchasing factor. According to a 2021 global report by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the popularity of sustainable goods in Google shopping searches has increased by about 71 percent worldwide since 2016. Moreover, a 2021 survey reveals that approximately 68 percent of people in the United States said they would pay more for sustainable products—a significant increase from 56 percent in 2020.
SHOPPING
The Guardian

‘Change is possible’: meet the Gen-Zers who embrace climate optimism

When it comes to the climate, each generation represents a different stage of grief. In the 1960s, we ignored signs of climate change and steamed ahead with big energy. In the 1970s and 1980s, anger began to mount. Some scientists, like physicist Carl Sagan, raised red flags around a changing climate, while others, like the head of the UK Met Office John Mason, tried to debunk “alarmist US views”. Meanwhile, fossil fuel companies began investing in PR campaigns to amplify doubt about the climate crisis, a trend that continued well into the 1990s.
ENVIRONMENT
Inyerself

An Alternate Solution for Used Plastic Water Bottles!

One of life’s biggest questions is, “What will we do with all this plastic?” Several articles have lately focused on breaking down plastics using enzymes or bacteria. To tackle the growing problem, we will have to have multiple solutions. One such solution comes in the form of upcycling. Reiten Cheng has developed a way to reuse water bottles to create the plastic filaments used for 3D printers. Instead of buying more of these filament spools to feed the 3D printers:
yankodesign.com

AI-powered mobility vehicle. is the answer to responsible beekeeping in urban farms

Bees are vital for the planet, given they are excellent pollinators, and perhaps the most crucial link in maintaining biodiversity. They help in ensuring food security, and also diversify the kinds of plants and animals that are nurtured on the face of the earth. Perhaps that’s the reason beekeeping and pollination need to be promoted more than other things to maintain the balance.
ALASKA STATE
TheConversationAU

Australia’s central climate policy pays people to grow trees that already existed. Taxpayers – and the environment – deserve better

The federal government has launched an independent review of Australia’s central climate policy, the Emissions Reduction Fund, after we and others raised serious concerns about its integrity. The review will examine, among other issues, whether several ways of earning credits under the scheme lead to genuine emissions reductions. One method singled out for scrutiny involves regrowing native forests to store carbon from the atmosphere. Our new analysis suggests the vast majority of carbon storage credited under this method either has not occurred, or would have occurred anyway. Here we explain why. The background The Emissions Reduction Fund provides carbon credits to projects that reduce...
AGRICULTURE
Hawaii Magazine

Shop Wearable Kapa and Learn Native Hawaiian Culture with Pūkoʻa Studios

Not many people are familiar with kapa (Hawaiian bark cloth), but designer and artist Page Chang is turning that around. Chang is the owner of Pūkoʻa Studios, a business that sells kapa as fine and wearable works of art. Through prints and fashion accessories, Chang is revitalizing this traditional artform.
HAWAII STATE
TheConversationAU

Australians are installing rooftop solar like never before. Who is burdened with taking care of it at home?

Rooftop solar panels and small batteries are driving Australia’s rapid shift towards renewable energy. Some 30% of detached homes on Australia’s national grid have these systems installed. By 2050, this proportion could reach 65%. This means responsibility for maintaining our power supply is shifting from skilled, well-paid power...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Study Defines the Impacts of Organic Farming on the Environment

Organic farming is often viewed as more friendly to the environment as compared to traditional farming when it comes to the system of food production. One of the greatest challenges of our time is to produce enough food to ensure adequate nutrition for the expanding global population without destroying the planet. By 2050, the population of the world is expected to be close to 10 billion, yet more than 811 million people still go to bed hungry every night.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy