ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville metro 2nd in Florida for median salary growth

By Princess Jhané Stepherson, Action News Jax
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmziJ_0ggAHS4K00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s metro area is ranked 2nd in the state for median salary wage growth, compared with Florida’s other metro areas.

I spoke with a local economist who broke down why Jacksonville saw an uptick in salaries between 2019 and 2021.

Although gas and groceries are more expensive, overall Jacksonville wage earners do have something working in their favor during all the financial chaos. According to ADP, the human resources and management software and services provider, Jacksonville saw a 7.43% increase in salary growth between 2019 and 2021. But how?

“With government subsidies, unemployment, people did drop out of the workforce for a while, but they’ve come back. So the answer is, it’s really because the economy was very strong and you did have some shrinkage in the labor force due to the Covid pandemic,” said Wiggins.

During the pandemic, working from home became a necessity that opened up many financial opportunities.

The nation’s median salary rose by 7%. Here in Jacksonville, it is 7.43%, slightly above our neighbors in Tampa (6.73%) and Orlando (6.4%), and just under Miami (8.78%). Some job sectors saw wage increases because their markets are solid across the board.

“The particularly good ones in terms of absolute salaries are those in technical fields. Whether it’s engineering, computer programming, I.T., a lot of the medical areas,” said Wiggins.

However, that uptick in wages is not for all of us. Those who work jobs based in farming, retail sales, or restaurants were not as fortunate and did not necessarily see higher paychecks, according to the report.

Whether local wage increases will outpace record-high inflation in the long term remains to be seen. Hard-to-predict factors like the stock market and the war between Russia and Ukraine may play a role.

Let’s not forget another reason for financial growth here in Jacksonville is our population growth.

According to Macro Trends, the Jacksonville metro area population has grown an extra 1.31% in the last year, bringing our population to 1,314,000.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Jacksonville Daily Record

Business Strategy: Mussallems making move to a bigger vision

Michael Mussallem’s preparation for a new site for Michael’s Rug Studio and Mussallem Area Rug Specialist in Jacksonville is laying the groundwork for a broader business vision. His Mussallem Investments LLC paid $1.9 million on June 17 for a 10,700-square-foot building at 7119 Bentley Road and renovations are...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Historic 78-year-old WWII tug boat makes its return to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Port Authority Talleyrand Marine Terminal helped bring home a historic World War II tug boat Thursday. The tug boat was donated to the DeLand Historic Trust by private donors. The Trust plans to use it as a national monument in Central Flordia dedicated to the crews and builders of U.S. Army harbor tugs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Makes Major Announcements to Support the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity Initiative

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TAMPA, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable discussion to highlight how the State of Florida is working to support and empower Florida’s foster and adoptive families through the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities. The goal is to help individuals realize economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Growth#Adp#I T
cltampa.com

A massive Florida castle house is now on the market

A house designed to look exactly like a medieval castle is now for sale in Florida. Located just north of Jacksonville at 45500 Stratton Rd., in Callahan, the castle house was built in 2008 by developer Mark Drury, and has just about everything a royal court could ask for. The...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Haunted Places In Florida

Although it’s known for sunny and sandy beaches, Florida also has a sinister side. From Jacksonville to Key West, some of the most haunted places are located right here in the Sunshine State. Castillo de San Marcos. St. Augustine. This former military fortress is infamous for some of its...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WINKNEWS.com

New program helps essential workers become homeowners in Florida

Essential workers may be closer to becoming homeowners after a state program went into effect on the first of June for more than 50 professions. Florida’s Hometown Heroes Loan Program is going to help frontline workers with down payments and closing costs assistance. Over 50 different professions like dental hygienists, athletic trainers, massage therapists, mental health counselors, and more will have access to the program. Click here to view the full list of eligible occupations for the Florida Hometown Heroes Loan Program.
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN 690

Jacksonville launches an interactive webmap for off-street bikeways and shared trails

Jacksonville — The Transportation Planning Division of Jacksonville’s Planning and Development Department has launched Off-Street Bikeways and Shared-Use Paths (Trails) Network Tool, an interactive webmap that assists the public in finding the most direct and comfortable paths to use when travelling on bicycle or by foot along shared-use paths and trails. The goal is to provide easier and more defined paths for cyclists and pedestrians to reach schools, employment centers, retail areas, and other essential destinations throughout Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

What to know about the new “loud music” law in Florida

You’ve probably seen the slogan, “Turn it Down, Keep it Down,” about a new Florida law that went into effect on July 1, 2022. It refers to the loud music coming from your vehicle. Since the law went into effect, there have been some misconceptions about what...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sflcn.com

Benefits of Having an LLC in Florida in 2022

The reasons why entrepreneurs set up LLCs in Florida have to do not only with excellent weather conditions of the state and the advantages of this entity type but also with the possibilities of Florida itself. This subject is worth exploring in more detail if you plan to start your business in this state.
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
770
Followers
3K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy