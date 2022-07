Those were the words of Windom Assistant Police Chief Cory Hillesheim as he reported an attempted child abduction in Windom this afternoon. The incident occurred on Windom’s east side at 2:25 p.m. when a blue Ford sedan pulled up to an 11-year-old boy and told him to get inside his vehicle. The man reportedly grabbed the boy by the wrist and tried to pull him to the car, but the child managed to escape.

WINDOM, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO