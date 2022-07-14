ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire man accused of running 3 women over with car, crashing into house

truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly ran over a group of women with his car and then crashed the vehicle into a home and fled.

According to the Manchester Police Department, on July 10 at 3 a.m., an officer responded to a call about a fight at 495 Dubuque St. When the officer got out of his car and approached the group of 20 people, he reportedly saw a male get into a car and start driving in reverse towards some women.

Police said the car "collided with the females, as well as a parked car."

The driver, who they identified as David Hamilton, reportedly continued to drive in reverse and ran the women over. He allegedly drove away from the scene even after the officer ordered him to stop.

Three women were taken to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries.

In their statement, Manchester Police said Hamilton allegedly drove his car into a house on Wayne Street and ran away on foot. Police reportedly found a small dog inside the vehicle.

He was later apprehended and faces charges of second-degree assault, disobeying a police officer, conduct after an accident, and cruelty to animals.

