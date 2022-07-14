ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Adam Schiff expresses concern over witness safety

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the Jan. 6...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 19

No lying
2d ago

I would be very afraid of Adam Schiff, I would not want have him behind me or anywhere I could not see him in plain sight. I don't trust him one bit.

Reply
25
Steve Jenson
2d ago

Ahhh, J6 isn’t getting the viewers they thought it would so he thought he’d spice it up with fake news! Oh Adam, you’re such a tool.

Reply
23
Evangelos Katsioulis
2d ago

Why would you worry about witnesses safety? No one is testifying against Hillary. 🤣

Reply(1)
24
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schiff
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
POTUS
Business Insider

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham believes Trump was aware of Steve Bannon's plan to declare victory in the 2020 election before it even began

Stephanie Grisham believes Trump was in on Steve Bannon's plan to declare victory in the 2020 election before it even started. New audio from days before the election shows Bannon saying Trump is going to declare victory. "What Trump's going to do is just declare victory. But that doesn't mean...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major Garrett#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

House Democrats block GOP resolution capping number of Supreme Court justices at nine

House Democrats again blocked a Republican resolution in the lower chamber aiming to create a constitutional amendment to cap the number of Supreme Court justices at nine. The joint resolution led by Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., was voted down by 218 Democrats in the House as more of the blue party members sound off against the court over the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
CBS News

CBS News

507K+
Followers
60K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy