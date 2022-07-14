Barber Street at Cleveland Ave -Railroad crossing arms are down due to repair.

What are these creepy cages in Piedmont Park below the Evelyn St NE bridge?YouveGotItMister. Those grates are where Clear Creek daylights from its man-made sewer, which hides the creek underground through most of Old Fourth Ward. Clear Creek begins at a natural spring at the present Historic Old Fourth Ward Park. The area was previously known as Ponce de Leon Springs (namesake of the Avenue, and once home to an amusement park built around the springs and creek). The creek was culverted and covered over by development (the Sears Roebuck building, present-day Ponce City Market, was built over top of most of the springs), and was entirely underground by the 1930s. The creek runs underground, roughly following the Beltline, to Piedmont Park. The creek exits its sewer through those grates just north of Park Drive, where it continues above ground (partially in an open concrete culvert) to Peachtree Creek, then the Chattahoochee. Since the creek effectively acts as a storm sewer for much of the Old Forth Ward (and frequently receives overflow from the black water sewers during storms), its water is not so clear when it exits those grates... (u/Tupolev144)

