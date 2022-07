The heat is officially on all four Philadelphia sports teams this summer! The Flyers, who are coming off a dreadful season last year, the organization claimed this offseason would be an "aggressive retool" but they didn't do what it takes to get South Jersey native and star free agent Forward Johnny Gaudreau. Now the pressure for the Flyers to play well enough to make the playoffs falls on their new head coach John Tortorella. Flyers General Manager Chuck Fletcher told the media this week it would have been difficult to completely change the roster around to be able to sign the 100-point scorer Gaudreau. The clock is ticking for Fletcher to win or the organization will need to find another man to lead the Front Office.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO