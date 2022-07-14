ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

VINFAST OPENS SIX VINFAST STORES IN CALIFORNIA, USA

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGnjv_0gg9xbVX00
1 of 3

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast announces the simultaneous opening of the first 6 VinFast Stores in California. In 2022, VinFast will continue to open more than 30 stores in California, while also exploring expansion to other states across the US.

VinFast stores will showcase and sell VinFast’s premium electric vehicles while allowing customers to directly experience the company’s high-end customer service. This is VinFast’s strategy to expand its network of locations to build personalized relationships with customers, ensuring convenience, peace of mind and reliability throughout the process of purchasing and owning their electric vehicles.

The first six VinFast stores are located in prime locations across California. One of the first six stores – VinFast Santa Monica, where the opening ceremony will take place, is located at Santa Monica Place, one of the most modern, high-traffic shopping centers in the Los Angeles area.

VinFast Stores include footprints designated as VinFast “1S, 2S, and 3S”. VinFast 1S stores are primarily located in high-visibility shopping centers and are focused on vehicle display and sales. VinFast 3S stores, the largest of the VinFast store types, merchandise vehicles, have full car and parts sales, and include service centers. VinFast 2S stores are visibly located on major thoroughfares and offer both parts and service, and also support nearby VinFast 1S stores. Additionally, these VinFast 2S stores support neighborhoods without other store types, but have high concentrations of VinFast customers.

Designed to convey the “Future of Mobility″ theme, VinFast Stores are created with a futuristic and minimalist design language and integrate interactive technology for a seamless “Online-to-Offline” experience. The spacious in-store ambience blends modern features in harmony with Eastern heritage and beauty inspired by nature that visually connects to VinFast’s goal of creating a sustainable future for everyone.

At VinFast Stores, customers can explore the interior and exterior details of VinFast’s electric SUVs – the VF 8 and VF 9, while experiencing the advanced technologies bundled as part of the VinFast Smart Driving package. Visitors can also learn more about VinFast’s flexible and innovative sales plans and engage one-on-one with VinFast consultants on questions regarding both products and services.

Reflecting on this event, Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO said: “The opening of the first six VinFast Stores in the US marks an important milestone in the company’s global journey, as we move toward bringing premium products and services to American consumers. I believe that introducing VinFast and interacting with customers one-on-one in our corporate-owned and operated stores is the best way to build relationships with customers and to ensure quality service. We are proud to drive the global EV revolution towards a sustainable future. This future officially takes its next step today in California and will soon expand across the US and globally.”

VinFast is also promoting its “VinFast Charged-Up” program for customers who reserve a VF 8 or VF 9 by September 30, 2022. This program offers: (1) a 1-year free VinFast Smart Driving package and (2) 3-years of free, unlimited charging at Electrify America’s coast-to-coast charging network OR a Level 2 Home Charger with a $1,200 installation credit with our installation partner.

The VinFast Stores will be open to the public beginning at 4:00 PM, July 14th, 2022 (5:00 pm at Santa Monica Place) (6:00 AM July 15th in Vietnam).

List of VinFast Store Opening locations in California

  • VinFast Santa Monica: 395 Santa Monica Place, Space 171, Santa Monica, CA (open to the public from 5 pm)
  • VinFast Hillsdale: Hillsdale Shopping Center, 52 31st Ave, San Mateo, CA
  • VinFast Westfield UTC: Westfield UTC, 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, CA
  • VinFast Citadel: Citadel Outlets: 100 Citadel Drive, Commerce, CA
  • VinFast Berkeley: Fourth Street Shops, 1733 4th Street, Berkeley, CA
  • VinFast Corte Madera: The Village, 1618 Redwood Hwy, Corte Madera, CA

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services, and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinfast-opens-six-vinfast-stores-in-california-usa-301586977.html

SOURCE VinFast Automotive

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Massachusetts makes monkeypox vax available at more sites

BOSTON (AP) — The monkeypox vaccine is now available at 11 sites around Massachusetts, state public health officials said Monday. There had been more than 1,800 cases of monkeypox reported in the U.S. as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 51 of which were Massachusetts. New York, California and Illinois had the most cases. Nearly all are in men and the vast majority had same-sex encounters, according to the CDC. The vaccine, when properly administered before or soon after exposure, can help protect against illness, the state Department of Public Health said. The Jynneos vaccine available in Massachusetts, requires two shots, 28 days apart for maximum effectiveness. People are considered fully vaccinated about two weeks after their second shot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Commerce, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Business
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Corte Madera, CA
Local
California Cars
The Associated Press

Man arrested in shooting of Northern California officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — A central California man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and wounding a San Francisco Bay Area police officer during a traffic stop over the weekend, authorities said. Jeffrey Choy, 33, of Stockton, was arrested Sunday by U.S. Marshals agents and Mountain View police officers after a short foot pursuit in Fremont, the Mountain View Police Department said in a statement. Officials said the officer, whose name has not been released, had pulled over Choy while conducting DUI enforcement Saturday in Mountain View. As the officer approached Choy’s vehicle, he pulled out a gun and shot the officer in the torso and drove away, crashing his car a short distance later and fleeing on foot, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital where he was treated and later released, authorities said.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
The Associated Press

6 members of white supremacist group appear in Idaho court

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Six of the 31 members of a white supremacist group who were arrested near a northern Idaho pride event last month pleaded not guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The Patriot Front members were arrested June 11 with riot gear after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, police said. Appearing for Monday’s brief court proceeding were Josiah Buster and his brother Mishael Buster and Connor Moran, all of Watauga, Texas; Derek Smith of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Dakota Tabler of West Valley City, Utah; and Justin O’Leary, of Des Moines, Washington. Each had posted $300 bail and been released after their arrest.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
The Associated Press

'Stone-cold serial killer' to be charged in LA-area slayings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors plan to charge a Los Angeles man in connection with three murders across Southern California, calling the suspect a “stone-cold serial killer,” as part of a deadly robbery crime spree last week at a half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop. Investigators have linked Malik Patt, 20, to the fatal shooting of a homeless man in Los Angeles on July 9, as well as the July 11 deaths of a 7-Eleven clerk in Brea and a man who intervened in a robbery in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Santa Ana. Three other peop le were shot and wounded in the July 11 violence, one of whom remained gravely injured Monday, according to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. Patt faces a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and carjacking. If convicted, his case could result in the death penalty or a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

OB-GYN tests go virtual; board cites COVID, abortion ruling

Many OB-GYNs, including some who perform abortions, are celebrating a decision that allows them to avoid traveling to Texas for certifying board exams. Some feared gathering en masse would make them vulnerable to violence. Others who are pregnant themselves worried about developing complications and being forced to seek care in a state with strict abortion limits.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive Manufacturing#Vehicles#Vinfast Stores
The Associated Press

Copter crashes, kills 4 during severe New Mexico fire season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Evidence indicates that a helicopter that crashed in northern New Mexico after helping fight a wildfire over the weekend descended at a fast rate, with the craft ending up mangled and in pieces after first hitting the ground upright, the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday. The agency has completed its initial documentation of the deadly crash, but it will likely take weeks for investigators to determine the cause. Authorities were in the process of removing the wreckage from a remote area south of the community of Las Vegas to a secure location where it...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Officials: Cows block Florida's Turnpike after truck fire

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (AP) — Traffic on Florida’s Turnpike stopped moooooving for several hours Monday after a cattle hauler caught fire, and dozens of cows blocked the roadway, authorities said. The hauler’s semi-cab began to catch fire shortly before noon near St. Cloud, south of Orlando, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, pulled the truck over to the turnpike’s outside shoulder, officials said. He then opened the cattle trailer door, allowing about 70 cows to escape the smoke and flames. The local fire department responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cattle hauler was towed from the scene.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump’s allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now he’s hoping for a repeat in his own backyard. Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up little-known housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake, who is backed by Trump. Other prominent Republicans, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have also lined up behind Robson in recent days. On Monday, Robson’s campaign announced the endorsement of former Vice President Mike Pence, who will campaign with her on Friday — the same day Trump is scheduled to hold a rally for Lake, creating a split-screen moment underscoring the divide between the GOP establishment and Trump. The push for Robson is reminiscent of how many leading Republicans, including Ducey, rallied around Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the final stretch of his ultimately successful bid to fend off a Trump-endorsed primary challenger.
The Associated Press

Indiana gas tax rising slightly in August despite price drop

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s sales tax on gasoline will actually rise slightly starting Aug. 1 even though pump prices have dropped more than 11% from a month ago. A total of 62.4 cents per gallon in state taxes will be charged during August, the Indiana Department of Revenue announced Monday. That will be up three-tenths of a cent from July’s record-high rate based on the agency’s calculations of statewide average gasoline prices over the past month — despite AAA reporting Indiana’s average price dropping to $4.58 a gallon as of Monday from $5.15 a month earlier. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders have rejected calls from Democrats since March to temporarily suspend state gas taxes to aid residents amid the high national inflation rate.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Vietnam
The Associated Press

Abortion ban blocked in W. Va.; Louisiana awaits ruling

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Court battles prompted by the Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling reversing abortion rights played out in multiple states Monday, with a judge in West Virginia blocking that state’s 150-year-old abortion ban and one in Louisiana leaving an order against enforcement of that state’s ban in place, for now. In another Monday development, the Supreme Court issued an order that put Indiana a step closer to being able to enforce a parental notification law involving girls who get abortions before they turn 18. In West Virginia, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the clinic and its patients, “especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey decried the ruling, calling it “a dark day for West Virginia.” He said his office will appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday an internal review over the slow response to the Uvalde school massacre. The review comes as a damning new 80-page report released over the weekend by the Texas House revealed wide failures by all levels of law enforcement. The findings put more than 90 state troopers at Robb Elementary School during the May 24 tragedy.
UVALDE, TX
The Associated Press

4 dead after sheriff’s office helicopter crash in New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Four people have been killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was headed back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters in another New Mexico city, authorities said Sunday. Sheriff’s officials said three people from the sheriff’s office and a county firefighter were aboard the helicopter when it went down near Las Vegas, New Mexico, about 123 miles (197 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque. Killed in the crash were Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and county Fire and Rescue Department Specialist Matthew King, according to sheriff’s officials. The ages of the four men weren’t immediately available.
LAS VEGAS, NM
The Associated Press

CEO steps down at financially troubled Mississippi hospital

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — The CEO of a financially troubled hospital in the Mississippi Delta has resigned as the hospital continues to pursue a possible joint operating agreement with a larger medical center. Jason Studley announced his resignation from Greenwood Leflore Hospital on Friday in a memo to the hospital’s employees and medical staff, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. “At this time, I need to dedicate my focus to exploring other opportunities that may secure my own family’s future,” wrote Studley, who had been CEO since October 2020. Studley, 45, said he had come to a mutual understanding with the board that oversees the publicly owned hospital that the timing was right for him to depart.
GREENWOOD, MS
The Associated Press

6 of 9 miners rescued 20 years ago gather for reunion

JENNERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Six of the nine men trapped in a flooded mine in southwestern Pennsylvania two decades ago gathered at a raceway over the weekend to kick off 20th anniversary celebrations of the dramatic rescue that ended their 77-hour ordeal. The six took in the races Saturday at Jennerstown Speedway in Somerset County, only miles from the Quecreek Mine, sitting with former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker, news outlets reported. Blaine Mayhugh, John Phillippi, John Unger, Robert Pugh, Ronald Hileman, and Thomas “Tucker” Foy came to the track at intermission to applause from the crowd. Miners broke through stone into the uncharted mine shaft on the night of July 24, 2002, releasing millions of gallons of water and trapping them more than 200 feet below the surface. Crews drilled a small shaft and lowered a small metal capsule, bringing them up one by one until the last was lifted to safety early on the morning of July 28. “I can’t believe it’s been that long,” Hileman said. “A lot of memories still there.”
JENNERSTOWN, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy