PSU eyes another big July with commitments from Va. LB Rojas, Scranton Prep’s Montgomery

Penn State coach James Franklin has gotten commitments from Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery and Virginia linebacker Tony Rojas this week. Barry Reeger | AP file photo

London Montgomery was Penn State’s first bit of good news this week. The Nittany Lions were reasonably confident he wouldn’t be the last.

Penn State’s latest July recruiting surge began with Montgomery, the standout running back from Scranton Prep who committed to the Lions on Monday. It continued Thursday with a pledge from the top-rated linebacker in Virginia, Tony Rojas.

Rojas, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound four-star recruit, announced his decision from the gym at Fairfax High School, unveiling a “We Are Penn State” banner after putting on a Lions hat. It was a major win on the recruiting trail for coach James Franklin and the Lions, who beat out heavy hitters like reigning national champ Georgia, Clemson and Miami to land Rojas.

Adding Montgomery and Rojas have vaulted Penn State back into the top five of the 247Sports Composite team rankings, giving the Lions 18 total commitments for the 2023 signing class.

Rojas is one of the highest-rated members of that group, checking in just outside of the top 100 overall nationally in the Composite at No. 107. He is the No. 3 prospect in all of Virginia and the No. 8 linebacker in the country.

Penn State continues to have significant success in Virginia despite long-time assistant Brent Pry taking over as head coach at Virginia Tech. The Lions own commitments from two of the state’s top three prospects for the 2023 cycle in Rojas and offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, who is ranked No. 1.

Also committed to the Lions from Virgina are super-sized athlete Mathias “Mega” Barnwell (No. 7) and offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh (No. 13).

Athletically, Rojas has a similar profile to the last Fairfax High standout that landed at Penn State — Nick Scott. A do-it-all type, Scott began his Lions career as a running back but flipped to defense after the emergence of Saquon Barkley, becoming a starting safety and team captain. Scott ultimately became a late draft pick and just won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Like Scott, Rojas has starred on both sides of the ball at Fairfax and racked up over 1,800 total yards to go with 29 total touchdowns as a running back. He also plays on the school’s basketball team.

July is typically an eventful recruiting month for the Lions, and this summer has been no different.

Penn State managed to recover from a surprising decommitment to open the month as Jacksonville-area quarterback Marcus Stokes abruptly switched his pick to home-state Florida.

The Lions answered by getting a flip of their own — from Nick Saban and Alabama, no less — when Florida cornerback Elliot Washington came aboard.

That was the first of three four-star commitments for Penn State this month and was followed by Montgomery and Rojas.

And Penn State may not be done this week. The Lions are waiting to hear an official word from another four-star prospect in Pittsburgh edge rusher Ta’Mere Robinson.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of Brashear High School in the City League is Pennsylvania’s No. 3 overall prospect and scheduled to announce his pick Friday between Penn State, Virginia Tech and Miami.