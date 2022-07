For the first time since 2019, the NTT IndyCar Series heads north of the border for a street fight in Toronto. After a COVID-enforced, two-year timeout for the Canadian race, teams and drivers will be ring rusty, and several of the series’ biggest names are taking on its challenge for the first time. Toronto’s always been a track that loves to bite back, but the 2022 Honda Indy Toronto could be crazier and more unpredictable than ever.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO