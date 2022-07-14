Jeanine de Bique to Perform at Lincoln Center’s ‘Summer in the City’

In Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, after a white police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, protestors took to the streets. Rising among the plethora of signs decrying police brutality and pleas for justice, waved the stars and stripes in the colors of red, black and green. The flags were replicas of a celebrated artwork African American Flag, created by the conceptual artist David Hammons, who is recognized as much for his insightful paintings, sculptures and prints, as he is for challenging the art world, and all of its conventions. “I can’t stand art, actually, I’ve never, ever liked art,” he famously told an art historian in 1986.
Comments / 0