Jeanine de Bique to Perform at Lincoln Center’s ‘Summer in the City’

By David Salazar
 2 days ago

Jeanine De Bique is set to appear alongside the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra as part of Lincoln Center’s “Summer in the City” program at the end of the month. The soprano will perform Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer...

The Independent

Award-winning conductor, composer Bramwell Tovey dies

Bramwell Tovey, the London-born composer and conductor who’s been the principal conductor and artistic director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra since 2018, has died.Tovey died Tuesday at his Barrington home surrounded by his family, one day after his 69th birthday, the orchestra said in a statement Wednesday.Tovey was diagnosed with a form of sarcoma in May 2019 and underwent surgery at Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in June 2021 that briefly left him cancer-free, the statement said. The cancer returned in January.“We are all heartbroken,” orchestra Executive Director David Beauchesne said. “Bramwell Tovey was a dear friend and colleague,...
Francesco Meli, Luca Salsi, Anastasia Bartoli & Rosa Feola Lead Teatro La Fenice’s 2022-23 Season

The Teatro La Fenice has announced its 2022-23 season. Nicola Alaimo leads Verdi’s “Falstaff” alongside Vladimir Stoyanov, René Barbera, Selene Zanetti, Caterina Sala, Sara Mingardo, and Veronica Simeoni. Myung-Whun Chung conducts the production by Adrian Noble. Performance Dates: Nov. 18-26, 2022. Bruno Maderna’s “Satyricon” will star...
Netrebkos slam Angel Blue for blackface cancellation

Hours after the American soprano withdrew from the Arena di Verona because it blacked up Anna Netrebko in Aida, she received this open message from Netrebko’s husband, the tenor Yusif Eyvazov, calling her action ‘disgusting’. (Right-click on the text to see the full message.) Angel Blue had...
Tobias Kratzer
Beethoven
Caramoor Announces Fall 2022 & Spring 2023 Lineup

The Caramoor Festival has announced the programs it will feature this fall and coming spring. Events including chamber concerts, classical and musical theatre recitals, jazz ensembles, and family concerts will span from Nov. 6 through May 12. This article will only feature the vocal selections. First up will be Grammy...
#Music Festival#Summer In The City#Baroque Music#Performing#Lincoln Center
Sondra Radvanovsky to Headline ‘Noche de los Sentidos’ at Cap Rocat

The Plama de Mallorca in Cap Rocat is set to present a performance on July 23, 2022 featuring superstar soprano Sondra Radvanovsky. The soprano will appear alongside the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears under music director Pablo Mielgo. This performance represents the second such event in the “Noche...
Fondazione Orchestra Regionale Toscana Announces 2022-23 Season

The Fondazione Orchestra Regionale Toscana has announced its 2022-23 season. The season will feature such conductors as Daniele Rustioni in his second season as Artistic director as well as James Conlon, Thomas Guggeis, Andrea Basstioni, and Andrew Litton, among others. The season will also feature one vocal performance. Michele Spotti...
Wexford Festival Opera Announces Special Concert to Close out 70th Anniversary Celebration

The Wexford Festival Opera has announced the final celebration of its 70th anniversary for a special one-night event at the National Concert Hall in Ireland. The showcase, which is slated for August 26, 2022 will feature tenor Konu Kim, Irish soprano Celine Byrne, Irish mezzo-soprano Tara Erraught, and Irish bassist Juana Molloy. Music director Michele Mariotti will conduct the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and the New Dublin Voices Chorus.
Royal Opera House Announces Major Cancelations for Two Productions

The Royal Opera House has announced several major cast changes for two productions. First up, the company announced that Joseph Calleja has withdrawn from the role of Foresto in “Attila” due to illness. He will be replaced by Stefan Pop. He joins a cast starring María José Siri, Ildar Abdrazakov, and Simon Keenlyside under the baton of Speranza Scappucci in her ROH debut.
Opera Singer Blasts Italy Venue for Blackface, Withdraws From Show

Opera singer Angel Blue has dropped out of her performance in La Traviata and put the Arena di Verona on blast for staging a production of Aida with performers in blackface. “Let me be perfectly clear: the use of blackface under any circumstances, artistic or otherwise, is a deeply misguided practice based on archaic theatrical traditions which have no place in modern society,” Blue wrote on Instagram. “It is offensive, humiliating and outright racist.” In response, the venue said the 2002 staging it had followed was “well-known” and emphasized the importance of understanding “others’ point of view, in respect of consciously assumed artistic obligations.”
Arena di Verona Releases Statement Regarding Angel Blue’s Cancelation

The Arena di Verona has released a statement regarding Angel Blue’s decision to cancel her performances of “La Traviata” due to the blackface controversy. The company said, “Fondazione Arena di Verona’s principal aim has always been to create peace through the spread and development of music and art. Culture creates bridges.”
How a Celebrated Artist Redesigned the Stars and Stripes to Mark His Pride in Black America

In Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, after a white police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, protestors took to the streets. Rising among the plethora of signs decrying police brutality and pleas for justice, waved the stars and stripes in the colors of red, black and green. The flags were replicas of a celebrated artwork African American Flag, created by the conceptual artist David Hammons, who is recognized as much for his insightful paintings, sculptures and prints, as he is for challenging the art world, and all of its conventions. “I can’t stand art, actually, I’ve never, ever liked art,” he famously told an art historian in 1986.
Teatro Real de Madrid Confirms No Blackface in ‘Aida’ Revival

The Teatro Real de Madrid has confirmed that it will not use blackface for its upcoming revival of “Aida.”. Following the controversy at the Arena di Verona, OperaWire reached out to the Teatro Real regarding the revival of Hugo de Ana’s 1998 production which was last revived in 2018 and saw all its artists using blackface. The theater subsequently responded via email that there would be no blackface in this year’s revival.
New York Festival of Song Unveils 2022-23 Season

The New York Festival of Song has announced its 2022-23 season. The season will kick off with “Heroes” at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center. The showcase will feature mezzo-soprano Kara Gudan and John Brancy alongside musicians Peter Dugan, Charles Yang, and Steven Blier. They will perform music by Schubert, Gluck, Bob Dylan, and Stevie Wonder.
