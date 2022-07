The Teatro Real de Madrid has announced that Gustavo Gimeno will be its new music director starting in September of 2025. Gimeno is the music director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Luxeumbourg Philharmonic Orchestra and has worked with such companies as the Zurich Opera, Liceu de Barcelona, Palau de les Arts de Valencia, the Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orchestra, the Orchestre de Paris, the Berlin Philharmonic, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. He was unanimously approved by the Executive Committee and Board of Trustees of the Teatro Real.

