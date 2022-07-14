Ranking this year's college football teams by percentage of blue-chip prospects on the roster
By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2 days ago
Talent wins championships.
There are many out there that praise the virtues of developing talent and building a cohesive team, showing resiliency, etc. And yeah, those things are true too, but generally speaking, the teams with the most talent win the most games, including of the championship variety.
It’s no coincidence that the teams that recruit consistently at a high, high level are the ones playing for national championships in college football. Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia. Clemson, Notre Dame. Those teams all bring in some of the best talent, and are the teams that we see in the College Football Playoff more than others.
So, one might wonder then which teams have the most talent in college football for 2022. I mean, if you’re into speculating, it’s a good place to start, right?
Well, the good news is that 247Sports did the math for all of us and calculated the ratio of blue-chip talent on teams this fall. What are blue chip talents you ask? Simply put, they are four or five start recruiting talents that make their way onto good ‘ole State U’s roster.
As the universe would have it, it has actually been a pretty good indicator of which teams have the best shot to make the College Football Playoff and hoist the national title trophy.
And since you are here, we’re guessing you might be wondering where Ohio state ranks this fall when held under the light against other FBS schools. We can tell you that they stack up really well indeed. Here are the top fifteen blue-chip ratioed rosters for the 2022 college football season.
14-year-old Tyler Parker went viral last week after he posted a photo flexing in the mirror showing off a physique that looked more like a veteran NFL defensive tackle than a high school sophomore. When he took the photo at a YMCA after a workout, Parker knew he looked big,...
Isaiah Miranda is a name you’re going to watch to know if you’re a UNC basketball fan.
The four-star power forward/center is a recruit in the 2023 class and he’s drawing serious interest from several schools. And that includes North Carolina. The Castaic, California prospect has a total of 18 offers in his recruitment including from in-state schools UCLA and USC as well as Arizona State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech among others.
While UNC hasn’t offered him just yet, the Tar Heels are showing interest in him and it’s a school that Miranda wants to visit. Here’s what he...
Sean Payton decided to call it quits following the 2021 season with the New Orleans Saints. The 58-year-old head coach seemed never completely ruled out the idea of returning, but he did want to pursue other opportunities. It’s only taken a few months for Payton’s name to resurface among NFL...
GG Jackson, the No. 1 player in the class of 2023, just made history for North Carolina, Unfortunately for Tar Heels fans, it’s not a moment they’ll want to remember. The 5-star forward became the first UNC decommit since 2003, when J.R. Smith infamously skipped college for the NBA draft.
A longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman is calling it a career. Starting left tackle Mitchell Schwartz has officially retired from the NFL after playing in the league for 10 seasons. He posted a statement to his Twitter account to announce the news. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL. It's...
David Moore the former Seahawks standout wide receiver and free agent signee of the Chicago Bears was arrested on July 4th. According to reports, Moore the former standout D2 star receiver was arrested in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas on drug and weapon charges. Moore signed a one year contract...
In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
With Texas and Oklahoma being plucked from the Pac-12, as well as USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten — many Big 12 fans and programs are worried about being left behind amid all the conference realignment. Not West Virginia football coach Neal Brown, though. This offseason is nothing but business as usual for him and the Mountaineer program.
The Texas Longhorns secured the commitment of the top quarterback recruit in recent memory, Arch Manning. Ahead of his debut season at Texas, UT legend Vince Young dropped an honest take on the pressure Manning will face in Austin, and how he expects him to handle the bright lights. In an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, talking with Keyshawn Johnson, Young explained how playing QB for the Longhorns comes with the same amount of pressure as being an NFL quarterback.
The "Godfather of Recruiting'' is making an analysis that the University of Texas can refuse. “If his name was 'Arch Smith,' I think he’d probably be a high three-star quarterback,” said Mike Farrell, who describes himself as the “Godfather of Recruiting, speaking on the Crain & Company podcast. “Every time I watch other quarterbacks in this class, it knocks Arch down in my head.''
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari will see a familiar face across from him when his team next faces the rival Louisville Cardinals. Louisville hired Kenny Payne away from the New York Knicks to be the new Cardinals head coach, but Payne also coached under Calipari at Kentucky for nearly a decade.
Lincoln Riley leaving for USC made it easier for wide receiver Marvin Mims to stay at Oklahoma. One unintended consequence of Lincoln Riley bolting for USC was it inadvertently provided the necessary change Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims was seeking out. After a freshman All-American season in 2020, Mims saw...
On Monday, SEC Media Days will make its way back to the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta for the second time, looking like an entirely different league than it was just four years ago when the event was last held there. No, the pending addition of Texas and...
Steeler Nation is taking the team’s decision to change the name of the stadium from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium pretty hard. When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers and its fanbase, this group can be stubborn and sentimental. Former Steelers running back Rocky Bleier was asked about the...
Michigan basketball had a rollercoaster of an offseason: lost Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate to the draft, Brandon Johns and Zeb Jackson transferred out, and Michigan gained Joey Baker from Duke and Youssef Khayat from overseas. Two other major things happened to the Wolverines involving the transfer portal this offseason...
One of the best basketball recruits in the 2023 class is reportedly flipping his commitment. Per Travis Branham of 247Sports, GG Jackson is going to be flipping his commitment from North Carolina to South Carolina. "According to multiple sources, Jackson is expected to de-commit from North Carolina and enroll early...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got his first NFL individual award when he was named last season’s Comeback Player of the Year. It is a fitting honor for the former LSU standout who saw his rookie season cut short due to an ACL and MCL tear. But he bounced...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 0