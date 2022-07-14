ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking this year's college football teams by percentage of blue-chip prospects on the roster

By Phil Harrison
 2 days ago
Talent wins championships.

There are many out there that praise the virtues of developing talent and building a cohesive team, showing resiliency, etc. And yeah, those things are true too, but generally speaking, the teams with the most talent win the most games, including of the championship variety.

It’s no coincidence that the teams that recruit consistently at a high, high level are the ones playing for national championships in college football. Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia. Clemson, Notre Dame. Those teams all bring in some of the best talent, and are the teams that we see in the College Football Playoff more than others.

So, one might wonder then which teams have the most talent in college football for 2022. I mean, if you’re into speculating, it’s a good place to start, right?

Well, the good news is that 247Sports did the math for all of us and calculated the ratio of blue-chip talent on teams this fall. What are blue chip talents you ask? Simply put, they are four or five start recruiting talents that make their way onto good ‘ole State U’s roster.

As the universe would have it, it has actually been a pretty good indicator of which teams have the best shot to make the College Football Playoff and hoist the national title trophy.

And since you are here, we’re guessing you might be wondering where Ohio state ranks this fall when held under the light against other FBS schools. We can tell you that they stack up really well indeed. Here are the top fifteen blue-chip ratioed rosters for the 2022 college football season.

Read and salivate Buckeye fans.

15

Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3noQKE_0gg9cn8a00
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2022 Blue-Chip Talent Ratio

54%

14

Miami (FL)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUCXA_0gg9cn8a00
Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes helmets sit on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Blue-Chip Talent Ratio

55%

13

Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQe3p_0gg9cn8a00
Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Blue-Chip Talent Ratio

55%

12

Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3X32_0gg9cn8a00
Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Blue-Chip Talent Ratio

59%

11

Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgsHe_0gg9cn8a00
Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Blue-Chip Talent Ratio

60%

10

Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QBeRm_0gg9cn8a00
Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Florida Gators’ helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Blue-Chip Talent Ratio

60%

9

Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaQOz_0gg9cn8a00
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A detailed view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players’ helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2022 Blue-Chip Talent Ratio

62%

8

Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DUtE_0gg9cn8a00
The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 Blue-Chip Talent Ratio

63%

7

LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IHMgm_0gg9cn8a00
Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detailed view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Blue-Chip Talent Ratio

66%

6

Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzbey_0gg9cn8a00
Apr 24, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns helmet lays on the field after the Orange-White Texas Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Blue-Chip Talent Ratio

68%

5

Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mw5Dm_0gg9cn8a00
Nov 18, 2017; Oxford, MS, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmets after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Mississippi Rebels 31-24. Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Blue-Chip Talent Ratio

70%

4

Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t98dK_0gg9cn8a00
Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 Blue-Chip Talent Ratio

71%

3

Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsOGK_0gg9cn8a00
Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Blue-Chip Talent Ratio

77%

2

Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbeQI_0gg9cn8a00
Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; A special rose helmet stripe adorns Thayer Munford’s helmet before the start of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 Blue-Chip Talent Ratio

80%

1

Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5vko_0gg9cn8a00
Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Blue-Chip Talent Ratio

89%

