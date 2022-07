1. Jane Austen played and sang Jane Austen played the piano from the age of about ten. Her family inherited some of her books of sheet music, including hundreds of manuscripts in her hand as well as printed music. Along with piano music, there are many songs in the collection, and judging by the music we have, she seems to have been a soprano. She could accompany herself, improvising the piano part if necessary. Most of what we know directly about Austen’s musicianship relies on the memories of her niece Caroline, who was only 12 when Austen died. Uniquely among her...

