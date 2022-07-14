ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China calls in BABA execs, shares drop

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlibaba execs are called in after sensitive info from Shanghai's...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Is A Terrific Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Rapid7, Inc. RPD doesn’t make money, so he will not go for it. When asked about Aegon N.V. AEG, Cramer said he likes Chubb Limited CB more than the former. He added, "These companies do very well at this particular moment in the cycle. I think you’re in a good one."
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors should eye these 5 downtrodden stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors should search for buying opportunities among stocks being hammered by the turbulent stock market. "For many groups, this bear market's simply about working off the excesses of the past two years. … However, for some stocks, the sell-off has even been worse than that," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Finerman
Person
Guy Adami
Benzinga

Alphabet Set For 20-1 Stock Split On Friday: What It Will Mean For Google Investors

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL is set to execute its 20-1 stock split on Friday after market close, here’s what it means for investors. The split: There are two listed share classes of Alphabet, each with its own ticker symbol. GOOG shares are Class C shares with no voting rights, while GOOGL shares are its Class A shares, often known as common stock, which have the customary one-share-one-vote structure.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baba#Shanghai#Cnbc
Deadline

Twitter Board Again Urges Shareholders To OK Elon Musk Takeover, But Tesla Chief Warns Of “Unresolved” Issues

Click here to read the full article. Twitter’s current leadership reiterated its call for shareholders to approve the proposed $44 billion acquisition of the firm led by Elon Musk, but the billionaire Tesla CEO separately warned of “unresolved” issues holding up the transaction. In an SEC filing, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Chairman Bret Taylor both urged shareholders to vote in favor of the deal in an upcoming special meeting. They noted that shareholders would receive $54.20 for each share of Twitter stock they own. After news of the filing started to circulate, the stock rose nearly 3% in early trading...
NFL
Fortune

Wall Street texting habit sticks banks with $1 billion in fines

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Regulators are poised to extract about $1 billion in fines from the five biggest US investment banks for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps. Morgan Stanley disclosed on...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Concerned That $22,500 Is Bitcoin's New Resistance

Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood addressed the fears associated with the “systemic collapse” of the crypto ecosystem on Tuesday. What Happened: Speaking at the Ark’s July market update webinar, Wood expressed concerns that the crypto market had its worst quarter since 2011 despite it being a “much more mature market than it was back then.”
MARKETS
TechSpot

Bitcoin cost of production sinks to $13,000, says JPMorgan

The big picture: As the crypto crash continues to leave Bitcoin prices depressed compared to their position a year ago, knock-on effects are still playing out in various areas. One of those is the production cost, and miners' efforts to control it may be a double-edged sword for the crypto market.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Pinterest Stock Soars On Report Of Activist Elliott Management Stake

Pinterest (PINS) - Get Pinterest Inc. Class A Report shares surged higher Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investors Elliott Management have amassed a more than 9% stake in the social media group. The Journal said Elliot, which is now the company's biggest shareholder, has engaged in...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

SEC Chair Gary Gensler: Crypto Lenders Offered 'Too Good to Be True' Returns

The SEC Chair claimed the behavior of some lending platforms is impractical and risky for investors. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler called out cryptocurrency lending companies for offering unrealistic yields today in an interview with Yahoo Finance. “If it’s too good to be true, then maybe it is,”...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy