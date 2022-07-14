China calls in BABA execs, shares drop

Click here to read the full article. Twitter’s current leadership reiterated its call for shareholders to approve the proposed $44 billion acquisition of the firm led by Elon Musk, but the billionaire Tesla CEO separately warned of “unresolved” issues holding up the transaction. In an SEC filing, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Chairman Bret Taylor both urged shareholders to vote in favor of the deal in an upcoming special meeting. They noted that shareholders would receive $54.20 for each share of Twitter stock they own. After news of the filing started to circulate, the stock rose nearly 3% in early trading...

NFL ・ 25 DAYS AGO