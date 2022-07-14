China calls in BABA execs, shares drop

Richard Liu stepped down as JD.com's CEO in April amid Beijing's two-year crackdown on tech giants. He has since cashed out nearly $1 billion of shares in JD.com and its listed subsidiary. Liu has been slowly retreating from JD.com ever since he faced rape allegations in 2018.
Jim Cramer is warning investors there could be more downside for crypto even after the market lost more than two-thirds of its combined value. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Cramer says digital assets lack “real value,” and there’s nothing to stop further declines.
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Rapid7, Inc. RPD doesn’t make money, so he will not go for it. When asked about Aegon N.V. AEG, Cramer said he likes Chubb Limited CB more than the former. He added, "These companies do very well at this particular moment in the cycle. I think you’re in a good one."
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors should search for buying opportunities among stocks being hammered by the turbulent stock market. "For many groups, this bear market's simply about working off the excesses of the past two years. … However, for some stocks, the sell-off has even been worse than that," the "Mad Money" host said.
Twitter sued Elon Musk over the billionaire's attempt to abandon his proposed acquisition of the company. Twitter's lawsuit says Musk is trying to abandon the deal because his personal wealth has fallen. Tesla stock has dropped almost 30% since Musk first agreed to buy Twitter, costing Musk $65 billion.
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL is set to execute its 20-1 stock split on Friday after market close, here’s what it means for investors. The split: There are two listed share classes of Alphabet, each with its own ticker symbol. GOOG shares are Class C shares with no voting rights, while GOOGL shares are its Class A shares, often known as common stock, which have the customary one-share-one-vote structure.
Click here to read the full article. Twitter’s current leadership reiterated its call for shareholders to approve the proposed $44 billion acquisition of the firm led by Elon Musk, but the billionaire Tesla CEO separately warned of “unresolved” issues holding up the transaction.
In an SEC filing, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Chairman Bret Taylor both urged shareholders to vote in favor of the deal in an upcoming special meeting. They noted that shareholders would receive $54.20 for each share of Twitter stock they own. After news of the filing started to circulate, the stock rose nearly 3% in early trading...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Regulators are poised to extract about $1 billion in fines from the five biggest US investment banks for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps. Morgan Stanley disclosed on...
The rich don't always get richer in tumultuous times like these, but some fare better than others. Take Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO and soon-to-be owner of social media giant Twitter grew his net worth...
Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood addressed the fears associated with the “systemic collapse” of the crypto ecosystem on Tuesday. What Happened: Speaking at the Ark’s July market update webinar, Wood expressed concerns that the crypto market had its worst quarter since 2011 despite it being a “much more mature market than it was back then.”
The big picture: As the crypto crash continues to leave Bitcoin prices depressed compared to their position a year ago, knock-on effects are still playing out in various areas. One of those is the production cost, and miners' efforts to control it may be a double-edged sword for the crypto market.
Pinterest (PINS) - Get Pinterest Inc. Class A Report shares surged higher Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investors Elliott Management have amassed a more than 9% stake in the social media group. The Journal said Elliot, which is now the company's biggest shareholder, has engaged in...
The latest consumer price index data this week revealed a searing 9.1% increase year over year in June, prompting Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to say that inflation in the U.S. is "unacceptably high." The causes behind the steep jumps include high energy prices, pandemic stimulus spending and geopolitical crises —...
Actively managed exchange-traded funds of Ark Invest continued the purchases of non-healthcare stocks on Thursday. The Cathie Wood-owned firm bought 101,720 shares of Block, Inc. SQ, the fintech and blockchain technology company run by Bitcoin BTC/USD bull Jack Dorsey. At Thursday's closing price of $62.42, the purchase would be worth $6.4 million.
The SEC Chair claimed the behavior of some lending platforms is impractical and risky for investors. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler called out cryptocurrency lending companies for offering unrealistic yields today in an interview with Yahoo Finance. “If it’s too good to be true, then maybe it is,”...
Long-term bitcoin investors have preserved their holdings in recent weeks even as speculators flee the market, driving the cryptocurrency below $20,000, according to crypto exchange Coinbase. "Recent BTC selling has been carried out almost exclusively by short-term speculators," David Duong, head of institutional research at Coinbase, said in the monthly...
After the frenzy of bidding wars, the U.S. housing market is cooling amid rising mortgage interest rates, forcing some sellers to adjust. "Sellers have to be more realistic," said Bill Kowalczuk, real estate broker at Coldwell Banker Warburg. After the frenzy of bidding wars, the U.S. housing market is starting...
