LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 38-year-old Arkansas man has admitted that about 100 pounds of dynamite and ignition material found with him at a hotel in suburban Las Vegas was stolen from a mining district in northern Nevada. Court records and his attorney said Friday that Evan Ray Atkinson entered a written guilty plea July 7 in U.S. District Court in Reno to theft of explosives from a federal permit-holder. He faces a year and a day in federal prison at sentencing Sept. 28. The plea deal avoided trial on multiple charges. Defense attorney Richard Schonfeld says his client accepted responsibility and wanted closure to the case. Nothing in the court record said what Atkinson allegedly planned to do with the explosives.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO