Judge Bill Gravell passed the unanimous motion to make June 19 an official holiday in Williamson County. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Williamson County will celebrate Juneteenth as an official, paid holiday in line with the federal government’s list of holidays. The county plans to take away a holiday that was planned for June 3, 2023, and this would ensure the total number of official holidays remains at 10.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO