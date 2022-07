KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly sold a fentanyl pill disguised as oxycodone to someone in Preston County. On July 16, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to the Heldreth hotel in Kingwood where “a large group of individuals appearing to be in some type of an altercation,” according to a criminal complaint.

