A new cafe in Jersey City promises to be more than a juice bar. Autumn Velez and Maurice Burnell, owners of the Juice Joint, located at 1180 Summit Avenue in Jersey City, want people to come for the delicious juices as well as the vibes. “We want to build a community space. We want people in Jersey City to feel like they’re at home, that they are welcome and comfortable there,” Autumn said. “We want to be a part of the community.” The Hoboken Girl spoke with Autumn and Maurice about their story. Read on to learn more about Autumn, Maurice, and the Juice Joint in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO