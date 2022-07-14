ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop Fox Secures $75 Million in Growth Funding From Carrick Capital Partners

By Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX, AZ – July 14, 2022 – Bishop Fox, the leading authority in offensive security, today announced $75 million in Series B funding from growth-oriented investment firm, Carrick Capital Partners. The strategic second round brings total funding to $100 million for the 17-year-old cybersecurity firm. The funding will be used to...

