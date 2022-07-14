ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Sights and Sounds: Fun and Festivities at Gaylord’s Alpenfest

By Jacob Johnson
 2 days ago

In today’s Sights and Sounds, photojournalist Jake Johnson takes us to Alpenfest in Gaylord to see how the community is enjoying the festival.

9&10 News

Alpenfest Fun Continues with Big Friday Events

What started years ago as a karaoke contest, has evolved into one of the main events at Alpenfest in downtown Gaylord. The festival is in its final days in Gaylord, but they say it’s not really summer until Alpenfest comes to town. This week’s event pay tribute to the...
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Tour de TART Returns After Two Year Hiatus

Bicyclists in Traverse City hit the trails Friday for TART Trails 21st annual Tour de TART fundraiser. “We did have to pivot, change things for the past two year. So, this is our first year back as a full event,” TART Trails Event Coordinator, Janna Goethel explains. “Tour de TART really just sets us in a great direction for the rest of the summer. It celebrates all things that we love in Northern Michigan.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Sault Ste. Marie Kewadin Casino Hosts Bordertown BBQ Brawl

It was all about the BBQ Saturday at Kewadin Casino in Sault Ste. Marie. Thirty BBQ-extraordinaires from Michigan, Ohio and Minnesota put their meat to the test to win top prize. This is the fifth year the Kansas City Barbeque Society has held their Bordertown BBQ Brawl at Kewadin. While...
KEWADIN, MI
9&10 News

Four Sessions: The Accidentals Release Reimaged Music

The Accidentals just released some reimagined music, with the help of the Kaboom Collective. They’re playing this weekend at the Beaver Island Music Festival, and you can also catch them at Fountain Point Resort in Lake Leelanau on August 11th. If you’d like to check out more music and...
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: Up North Busker Fest Comes To East Jordan

Sword-swallowing, fire juggling and acrobatics—just a few things you’ll see at Up North Busker Fest!. Northern Michigan’s favorite street performers, also known as “buskers,” come to East Jordan’s waterfront district this weekend. Juggler Tommy Tropic has made busking his life for over 30 years....
EAST JORDAN, MI
Jake Johnson
traverseticker.com

Four Iconic Traverse City Addresses Now For Sale

Four iconic area properties have hit the market in recent weeks for $3-$4 million each, and The Ticker explores why they’re up for sale now, who’s kicking the tires, and what might happen to some of the area’s most notable addresses. Kevin Endres of Three West says...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Local Business Raises Thousands for Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region

A local business was flipping burgers and serving brews to raise money for a local nonprofit Thursday afternoon. Etna Supply in Traverse City hosted a burgers and brews event that featured four teams flipping burgers to raise money for Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region. Director of Marketing for Habitat Grand Traverse, Tom Kachadurian, says he’s grateful for Etna Supply’s generosity.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

City goats help fight invasive species up north

Every summer, visitors from downstate come to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. But this year, some of those visitors have hooves – and they’ll eat anything. On a sunny summer morning, Amy McIntyre and 19 of her goats walk around a historic farm in Port Oneida. They’re here to eat invasive plants — and along the way they’ll provide job opportunities to local teens.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
wcsx.com

First Photos: Michigan Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge, the World’s Largest

SkyBridge Michigan is scheduled to open this fall, and the much-anticipated attraction will be the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge. How cool is that? The bridge will be located at Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls, Michigan between the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge. Once it opens in...
Up North Voice

Deer habitat improvement grants available for landowners

REGION – Landowners with property in Alcona, Alpena, Crawford, Montmorency, Oscoda and Presque Isle counties who want to create deer habitat are invited to apply by Aug. 1 for Michigan Department of Natural Resources funding. The DNR’s Deer Private Land Assistance Network grant program supports habitat improvement projects on...
ALPENA, MI
9&10 News

Fife Lake Crisis Residential Home Opens to Help Kids’ Struggling With Mental Health

After months of searching for staff and finalizing details, Fife Lake is home to a new Crisis Residential Home that is now accepting patients. “This is essentially the first in the area like this. That was a challenge,” says Beacon Specialized Living VP of Operations, Roxanne Goldammer. “We have been able to hire some staff that are very excited to help the youth in our area. We’ve been able to train them not only for Beacon’s provider services, which we have adult homes as well as children, but this home mimics a home down in Lansing called Sandhurst.”
FIFE LAKE, MI
abc12.com

Northern Michigan man wins largest lottery instant game prize in state history

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 30-year-old man won the Michigan Lottery's largest ever instant game prize this month. The Cheboygan County resident claimed a $6 million jackpot from the lottery's new $300,000,000 Diamond Riches instant game, which launched earlier this month. The lucky winner bought his ticket at the...
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

