Sights and Sounds: Fun and Festivities at Gaylord’s Alpenfest

After months of searching for staff and finalizing details, Fife Lake is home to a new Crisis Residential Home that is now accepting patients. “This is essentially the first in the area like this. That was a challenge,” says Beacon Specialized Living VP of Operations, Roxanne Goldammer. “We have been able to hire some staff that are very excited to help the youth in our area. We’ve been able to train them not only for Beacon’s provider services, which we have adult homes as well as children, but this home mimics a home down in Lansing called Sandhurst.”

FIFE LAKE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO