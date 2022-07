Caitlin Jensen's back hurt. Then her heart stopped. The Georgia Southern University student had just graduated, her eyes set to the future and all of its possibilities, when she decided to start her first summer free from the shackles of school by having her back adjusted. On 16 June, she visited a chiropractor and booked a basic adjustment. They tweaked her neck, and shortly after Ms Jensen began to feel ill. Her condition deteriorated quickly — enough to alarm those around her and prompt a 911 call. Ms Jensen was rushed to the hospital, where doctors found that her neck...

