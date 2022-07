The family of a Kansas woman killed in the Amtrak train derailment last month in northern Missouri has filed a lawsuit. 58-year-old Rachelle Cook of DeSoto was one of four people who died after the train hit a dump truck at a rail crossing near Mendon. Missouri on June 27th. The Southwest Chief hit a dump truck that had stopped on the crossing. Three people on the train were killed along with the dump truck driver.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO