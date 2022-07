In a virtual public meeting, several Black artists voiced their frustrations and concerns about the project and the importance of race, representation and opportunity. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the city awarded $500,000 to Wesley Wofford, a white sculptor who designed the traveling statue Harriet Tubman: The Journey to Freedom, which was displayed outside of Philadelphia’s City Hall earlier this year and has since been moved to White Plains, New York. But the city commissioned the work without proposals or drawings from additional artists.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO