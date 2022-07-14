ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman indicted on hate crime charges after pepper spraying Asian women in NYC

By Sonia Moghe
 2 days ago
A Florida woman accused of pepper spraying four Asian women while yelling xenophobic comments was indicted on 12 hate crime charges, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced...

judy van coevering
2d ago

glad this no excuse for a human is being taught a lesson about her racist and criminal actions.... she needs to be locked up .......hate never wins.....

Dre Sanders
1d ago

let's continue this with everyone acknowledging that all hate crimes should be punished in such a manner. no matter if you're Asian, black, native, Hispanic, let's continue to open our eyes to hatred of people just because they were born in their skin

met74.
2d ago

sent her to prison...an have her eat egg foo young noodles her WHOLE prison sentence 👌👌👌🤷... that'll break her... racist streak....

