As ever, Google Search is experimenting with various changes, and one is a new series of rich cards that could appear at the top of your results when you search for a celebrity’s name. These rich cards would give you more key information around your search quicker than the current design sitting above the news box, further SERP results, and even before the About box that appears on the right-hand side to give you key information.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO