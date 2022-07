Statistically, the fatal alligator attack at the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club was an incredibly rare tragedy. When a 75-year-old man was killed by an alligator in his neighborhood on June 24, it was the first documented alligator attack in Horry County in more than two decades, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

