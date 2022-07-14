ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulum Inspired Tropical Beach Club Has Arrived In NYC

By Esthefany Castillo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn NYC, Gitano Island, a brand-new restaurant and Tulum beach club, just opened its doors this past June on Governors Island. Gitano started as a small Mezcal Bar & Kitchen in Tulum Beach at the end of 2013. Today it is a fresh, global hospitality...

FodorsTravel

The 12 Best Boardwalks in America

Strolling along a boardwalk while diving into an ice cream cone or testing each other’s bravery on a classic pier-side thrill ride is practically a right of passage for having a proper summer. These 12 destinations host some of the best boardwalks across both coasts of the U.S.—and sometimes even in-between. From cult classic spots like Atlantic City, New Jersey, to newer, celebrity spotting outposts like Venice, California, and beyond, here are 12 of the best boardwalks built for summer across America.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ijustwanttoeat.com

Joe's Ginger in Chinatown, NYC

We were craving Chinese food and decided to stop by Chinatown for lunch on a Saturday. Our original target was full with a long wait, so we finally ended up at Joe’s Ginger on Pell Street. The restaurant was a bit busy so I thought that, probably, that little known secret about this place was out: this is the sister restaurant of Joe’s Shanghai, a popular place in tourist guides, made famous by its "Xiao Long Bao", these soup dumplings served either with pork, or with pork and crab meat. So, while people line up at Joe’s Shanghai, you have a better chance to find a spot at Joe’s Ginger. I admit that I hesitated a bit about ordering these soup dumplings, but, Jodi being vegetarian, it would have been all for myself and, although I do not mind that, I wanted to try other things. So we started with classic dumplings like the steamed shrimp Har Gow or crystal shrimp dumplings that I always get when ordering dim sum, the mix mushroom dumplings, and the vegetable dumplings. Perfectly made, these dumplings were quite good, except the mix mushroom one that had a weird taste.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Governors Island offers a summer getaway without leaving NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you’re looking for a summer getaway without leaving town, head to Governors Island. Governors Island is just minutes from Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan and there are new things to see this summer. Art, history and culture are all on display. PIX11’s Greg Mocker gives us a look at some things […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

New York City’s changing neighborhood names

The name DUMBO evokes beautiful waterfront views and prime real estate price tags for many New Yorkers. Yet historians say the acronym, for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass, was coined by local artists to highlight the area’s industrial vibe – and keep out developers. Nearby in Brooklyn,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fast Company

How one company has pigeon-proofed all of New York City

I’ll start with an apology. I’m about to tell you a story about pigeons and buildings—particularly New York City buildings—and once you’re done, you may not see those buildings in the same light ever again. This won’t be news to anyone, but New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Michelin Adds 25 Restaurants to its NYC Guide. See Who Made the Grade!

Michelen is out with the 25 additions to its New York City restaurant guide with new players from Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan included in the list. Lore is a stylish spot in Park Slope bringing together what it calls a “confluence of cultures.” Diners will discover things like Fermented Dosa, Smoked Steelhead Trout, Baked Puff Pastry Samosas and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

Cha-ching! Lucky New Yorker Wins Cash Life

Cha-ching! A New Yorker hit the lottery, winning cash for life. Check your ticket. Someone in New York just won $1,000 a week for life after hitting all 5 numbers in the Cash for Life drawing. The winning lottery numbers for the Saturday, July 16 Cash for Life drawing were:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
otdowntown.com

Relocating Madison Square Garden?

The Manhattan Borough President and key Manhattan legislators have coalesced around a call to relocate Madison Square Garden from atop Penn Station as part of any plan to improve the dismal station and redevelop the neighborhood. “We maintain that moving MSG is in the best long-term interests of our city,”...
MANHATTAN, NY
Robb Report

Michelin Just Added 25 New Restaurants to Its New York Guide. So Who’s Getting Stars?

Click here to read the full article. Michelin is offering the public a little amuse bouche of its upcoming New York guide. The little red gastronomic bible has teased its fall release, revealing 25 restaurants that will join the 500 restaurants already in the guide, from starred establishments to the cheap eats that get crowned with Bib Gourmands. Looking through the list offers a glimpse of where the inspectors’ heads are at when it comes to awarding stars. In total, the new additions span Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens (sorry to the Bronx and Staten Island). Two-thirds of the selections lie in Manhattan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Michelin Announces 25 New NYC Restaurants It’s Eyeing for Awards in 2022

The Michelin Guide is back with more additions to its list of restaurants included in the New York guide, its running list of restaurants in contention for awards. The list, consisting of 25 restaurants across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, nods to a handful of younger neighborhood restaurants — and plenty of the upscale Manhattan haunts that Michelin inspectors can’t seem to get enough of.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MysticTransit

MTA Announces Planned Work Along Brooklyn Subway Lines

If you're planning to travel along the (Q) Line this summer, you may have to make some adjustments to your plans. Just recently, the MTA announced a batch of service changes affecting many who use the south Brooklyn lines of the New York City Subway. During the weekends between July 16 and August 14, direct service to and from Manhattan via the Brighton line will be cut, while the MTA completes essential track maintenance. Shuttle trains will provide service between Prospect Park and Coney Island, and free shuttle buses will provide service between Prospect Park and the Atlantic Avenue Station.
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

Rising tide of COVID cases curbs Staten Island Ferry runs in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The people who run the Staten Island Ferry have been testing positive for COVID, so the vessels have been running a little less frequently lately. The NYC Department of Transportation announced from now through July 26, the ferries will run at 20-minute intervals between 6-9 a.m. and 4-8 p.m. weekdays, adding five minutes to the usual rush hour wait times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Electric race cars return to Brooklyn: ‘It’s amazing!’

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – It is an event that thousands in Brooklyn find electrifying. Listening to the sound of 22 Formula E electric race cars going close to 200 mph, there was this very muted, eerie sound. “Sounds like whistling, almost like a bomb dropping,” said Boerum Hill resident Phil Bird. His 12-year-old son, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Barber training course gives young New Yorkers real skills

NEW YORK - Joalbert Flores, 19, used to give haircuts for free in his Woodside, Queens neighborhood. That's about to change. Flores is one of two dozen students who just completed Phase 1 of a barber training course to learn the skills of the trade and then parlay those skills into a professional career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

