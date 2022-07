Is the BMW X6 just a less practical and more expensive X5, or is the BMW X5 a boxy three-row X6? They are the same vehicle and are the same in many respects. But they are destined for different buyers. The X5 is more of a traditional SUV with some soft-road ability, good cargo holding capacity, and even room for three rows of seats. The X6 has a sloping rear roof line that and a bulldog front end that gives it a stance to go with its retuned suspension and steering. But which is which?

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO