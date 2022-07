Salad is a staple of many people's diets. It's a great way to satiate your hunger while getting a dose of healthy veggies and fruits. A primary ingredient in many green salads is lettuce, and while the pre-packaged versions of this meal are definitely convenient, it can also add up when you go to pay. According to the Everyday Cheapskate, the price of prepped and packaged romaine was over four times greater than the cost of the standard produce offering at the store. The blogger goes on to explain that a head of lettuce is cheaper and can be washed and prepared for your favorite salad in quickly.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO