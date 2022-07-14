ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky, Indiana ready for national launch of 988 suicide prevention hotline

By Stephan Johnson
wdrb.com
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana are just days away from launching a new three-digit hotline that could save lives. On Saturday, the National Suicide Prevention number will change from 800-273-TALK to 988. It's the mental health equivalent to 911, and a number that could potentially save lives....

Wave 3

Indiana doctors express dangers and signs of ectopic pregnancies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana doctors say ectopic pregnancies could be deadly for pregnant Hoosiers if lawmakers ban abortions. “If the treatment for ectopic pregnancies is disallowed, that would be deadly to women in Indiana,” Dr. Emily Volk, CMO of Baptist Health Floyd said. Ectopic pregnancies happen when a...
INDIANA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Rokita targets Indiana abortion doctor

Newly-released documents reveal a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim received an abortion in Indianapolis on June 30. The doctor who performed the procedure appears to have notified state officials within Indiana’s statutory timeframe, according to records obtained by the Indiana Capital Chronicle. Attorney General Todd Rokita on Thursday asked Gov. Eric Holcomb to have state agencies […] The post Rokita targets Indiana abortion doctor appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

USPS blames staffing shortage for mail delays affecting residents in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the United States Post Office say a shortage of mail carriers is causing disruptions in mail service in the Louisville area. For months residents in Kentucky and Indiana have been complaining about receiving mail very late or not at all. Some say they've gone weeks without getting any mail. Now they're tired of waiting for things to get better.
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

These Are The Weirdest Tourist Attractions in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana all have some great tourist attractions that you can visit, but these have been named as the weirdest. When you think of tourist attractions to see in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, there are a few that might come to mind. In Illinois, you may think of the Willis Tower Skydeck, Wrigley Field, Navy Pier, and more hotspots scattered throughout the state. When it comes to Indiana, you might think of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Indiana Dunes, and Holiday World. Kentucky also has a lot of great tourist attractions, such as Churchill Downs, Rupp Arena, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Mammoth Cave National Park, and Kentucky Lake/Lake Barkley. These are all great places to visit, but none of them would be considered "weird".
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Study: Demand for green jobs to grow in Indiana

A new report from Los Angeles-based nonprofit WorkingNation says the demand for green jobs in Indiana is projected to increase nearly 30% over the next five years. “Green Jobs Now: Indiana” says the state currently employs nearly 12,000 green economy workers and there were more than 3,500 job openings in 2021.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Stormy weekend in Indiana before a hot week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms are hitting Indiana this weekend. This is much needed rainfall coming up amid drought conditions across the state. Timing out Saturday chances for showers and a few storms. Rain kicks off in the overnight hours late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Storms are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Larger taxpayer refund? Lawmaker calls for increase as state reports $6 billion surplus

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lawmaker is calling to get more money back into taxpayers’ pockets as the state reports a historic reserve balance. On Friday, State Auditor Tera Klutz announced that Indiana closed the 2022 fiscal year with $6.1 billion in state reserves. “Indiana’s historic $6.1 billion reserve balance gives legislators the opportunity to review […]
INDIANA STATE
travelmag.com

20 Unique Places to Visit in Indiana

From its abundance of natural wonders to its glut of cultural and entertainment venues, Indiana is brimming with amazing opportunities for fun and adventure. Affectionately known as the “Hoosier State”, the midwestern US state, located close to the Great Lakes region, is a little off the radar of the majority of travellers. But this is very much a place that hides its light under a bushel. Indeed, venture beyond its bustling capital of Indianapolis and you’ll quickly discover an abundance of incredible sights, landmarks and attractions that beckon you to explore further. We’ve picked out 20 of the most unique you’ll find anywhere across Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Indiana Department of Corrections hosts graduation ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana Department of Correction’s hosted a graduation ceremony Wednesday to celebrate women who completed their certification program and will soon be placed in jobs across Indiana. The ceremony at Madison Correctional Facility celebrated the success of the women who earned their high school diploma, or...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana ponders electric vehicle charger networks

State officials and private partners have laid out first steps for creating a statewide network of reliable electric vehicle chargers using federal funding. It is part of a nationwide push to add at least 50,000 chargers for electric vehicles. Indiana will receive almost $100 million in federal funding with an...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 9,077 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday released new COVID-19 data. The data, collected through Tuesday, was delayed from Wednesday after a technical problem with the department’s coronavirus dashboards. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year,...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana teen cancer survivor passes CNA exam, hopes to help other kids beat cancer

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A little boy fighting cancer has grown into a young man with dreams to help kids just like him. Aiden Johnson, 18, recently passed his certified nursing assistant exam, otherwise known as a CNA exam. Johnson battled childhood cancer not once, but twice, and passing this test is a big milestone putting him one step closer to achieving his dream of helping other kids beat cancer.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Data shows hundreds of special education plan violations in Indiana

Indianapolis – Records show some of Indiana’s schools aren’t following individualized education plans established for special needs students, per the law. The Individual with Disabilities Education Act states public schools are required to provide children with disabilities with free and appropriate education in the least restrictive environment and at no cost to the child’s parents. It also required each student with a disability to have an individualized education plan, otherwise known as an IEP. It is designed to address the student’s educational and functional needs. The document is often designed by the child’s parents and the school. It is supposed to include observations regarding the child’s past and educational status, measurable goals and objectives for the child, and considerations on what type of instruction the child will receive to meet those goals.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

The Least Visited State Park in Indiana is also the most Peaceful

The Trine State Recreation Area is home to winding trails, rolling hills, lakes, and meadows filled with wildflowers. It is also one of the least visited state park in Indiana. Attracting just a few thousand visitors annually, Trine State pales in comparison to other state parks like the Grand Canyon which attracts upwards of a million visitors per year. While most state parks in Indiana attract much less than a million, almost all of them attract more visitors than Trine State. Keep reading to find out why you should visit this seriously underrated park.
INDIANA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Jonathan Turley Still Confused By Occam's Razor, Spelling

After weeks of conservatives claiming that the 10-year-old Ohio rape victim forced to drive to Indiana for an abortion was made up and collecting the support of mainstream journalists discounting the story,[1] it turns out that it was completely true all along. But there were some people out there who...
INDIANA STATE

