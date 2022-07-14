ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge opens

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Eric Garcetti on July 8 celebrated the opening of the Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge – the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles. “The Sixth Street Viaduct isn’t just a connection between our communities – it’s a new landmark that represents the tenacity, beauty, and promise that defines...

dailybruin.com

World’s largest wildlife crossing begins construction in Los Angeles

This post was updated July 17 at 11:15 p.m. After a decade of planning, the world’s largest wildlife crossing broke ground in Los Angeles. Supported by a grant from Wallis Annenberg and the Annenberg Foundation, the crossing will be a habitat incorporated overpass allowing wildlife to cross 10 lanes of freeway on U.S. Highway 101. Construction began on Earth Day this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Carson warehouse owner denies wrongdoing over Dominguez Channel odors

CARSON – The owner of a Carson warehouse identified as the source of material that caused noxious odors to emanate from the Dominguez Channel for weeks, sickening residents in a swath of the South Bay, insisted Friday it quickly stepped in to begin remediation efforts after the building fire that sent chemicals into the channel.
CARSON, CA
point2homes.com

166 E Winnie Way, Arcadia, Los Angeles County, CA, 91006

Welcome to this exceptional property showcasing remarkable curb appeal with a striking brick exterior and verdant lawns. Within the highly sought-after Arcadia School District, this home sits on a large lot of 8,990 sq. ft. Well located and a newer build, this two story home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3430 sq. ft. of living space. The home features an open floor plan which feels even more spacious with its high ceilings and picture windows which flood rooms with an abundance of sunlight while framing the sweeping, visually beautiful surroundings. The two story ceiling foyer leads into the formal living room offering wood beam ceilings and a gorgeous brick fireplace, adjoining the game room boasting a wet bar and wine cooler. There’s a formal dining room adjacent to the updated kitchen with quartz counters and newer appliances, a center island and a sunlit breakfast nook that invites you to relax with a cup of coffee or tea before you begin the day. The breakfast nook is open to the family room which features a fireplace and sliding doors accessing the backyard and patio. The main level bedroom and bath are perfect for the guests or in-laws. A separate laundry room and additional storage room complete the main floor. On the upper level there’s a spacious primary with an en-suite highlighting a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, twin vanities, and a generous size walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom off the hallway. Additional features are engineered hardwood flooring downstairs throughout the living, dining, and family room, dual central heating and air conditioning, newer double pane windows, a tankless water heater, an attached 3 car garage with additional storage and an extra wide driveway for additional parking. The backyard is a perfect spot for alfresco dining and entertaining with its covered patio, mature privacy hedges, grassy areas, and a variety of fruit trees and a fragrant rose garden. Conveniently located near schools, a library, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, the Santa Anita Golf Course, Santa Anita Racetrack, and the Westfield Shopping Center. This beautiful estate in the heart of Arcadia will not disappoint!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Westbound 210 Freeway at the 605 in Irwindale to be shut down for 5 full days

A major stretch of the 210 Freeway in Irwindale will be closed for a full five days next week, and Caltrans wants commuters to have plenty of advance notice. Repairs of the 210 bridge hinge over the San Gabriel River will require a 126-hour closure of the westbound 210 Freeway in the Irwindale area that will start July 20 at 11 p.m. and is expected to last through July 26 at 4 a.m.
IRWINDALE, CA
EnjoySLO

Los Angeles Food & Drink Guide

Before moving to SLO County, Ray and I lived in Downtown Los Angeles for over 6 years. We had the pleasure of living at The Brewery Artist Lofts, the largest art colony in the United States. A good portion of our time off was spent eating, drinking, and attending events. This habit/passion carried over to our life on the Central Coast. LA will always be one of the special places that will be close to my heart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Norwalk home heavily damaged by fire

A Norwalk home sustained considerable damage after catching fire Sunday evening. The blaze was first reported just after 11:45 p.m. at a resident on Crestbrook Street, where a nearby tree fire was said to have spread to the home.According to Los Angeles County Fire Department crews on scene, the single-story home took heavy damage as a result. It took them a little over an hour to extinguish the flames, just before midnight. Firefighters were unsure how the fire started in the first place, and an investigation was underway. They were unsure if any other residents were displaced by the incident and reported no injuries. 
NORWALK, CA
signalscv.com

Truck falls into sinkhole in Valencia

A truck fell into sinkhole that appeared in Valencia on Friday. . The call was first reported at 5:59 p.m. near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive, according to officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We are there; there was a water main break,” said Fire Department...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is The Most Supernatural City In California

What would you do if you found out that you lived in the most supernatural city in the entire state? Wether you are a skeptic or not, some of you will soon have to come to terms with this data. For a city to be the most supernatural in the state, there has to be a substantial amount of "ghost" sightings reported. Data compiled from Great Lake Stakes detailed that the most supernatural city in all of California not only has a high number of ghost sightings, but there have also been a large number of UFO sightings reported since the beginning of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

