Following a 5-under 67 on Saturday that has him at 6-under for The Open at St. Andrews, Bryson DeChambeau said he believes his best year to date was 2018. "That was by far the best golf I ever played," said DeChambeau, according to ASAP Sports. "I feel like I'm getting back to that position with this new speed, which is great. I just need to hone some stuff in."

